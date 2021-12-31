MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income Buys National Health Investors Inc, Signet Jewelers, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Sells Ryder System Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Argo Group International Holdings

- New Purchases: NHI, SIG, SBRA, VRNT, WOOF, NPO, OVV, DY, RGA, CURV, QNST, THRM, PBH, TBI, NEX, MSP, EXTR, INST, INST, EBS, AMED,
- Added Positions: ATEN, ZWS, NATI, BKH, BDC, SSB, KTB, SYNH, ERII, ATI, KEX, THC, SUPN, KBH, HSC, MKSI, WAL, MTN, AOS, UTHR, TROX, CASY, SPSC, DAR, MD,
- Reduced Positions: FCPT, ZUMZ, DOC, RRX, ALEX, ARNC, DEN, BLKB, HUBG, VAC, WTFC, PLYM, EFSC, LNTH, AVNT, TGH, PINC, HELE, VOO, SMTC, GPRE, TEX, PACW, LNT, RDN, MOH, CVET, CMS, CALX, DRH, CCJ, CIEN, CADE, CADE, OGS, EVRI, HL, WAFD, HHC, CHX, PCRX, FFWM, POR, KMPR, TCBK, SBSI, LGND, RMBS, NXST, OMI, CENT, ASTE, CPA, DECK, EQT, DAN, SPR, BANC, AUB, SPXC, WH,
- Sold Out: R, ARGO, MAN, ZD, RYN, TRTX, PDM, AHCO, LQDT, FLOW, NXRT, CMBM, SRCL, FLS, OLLI, IRT, LXP, IWN, IWM, STAG,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 98,137 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
- Black Hills Corp (BKH) - 223,590 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.40%
- Washington Federal Inc (WAFD) - 429,760 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
- Rambus Inc (RMBS) - 481,191 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Cadence Bank (CADE) - 456,450 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income initiated holding in National Health Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 224,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)
MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $79.61 and $109.8, with an estimated average price of $92.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 147,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)
MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.49 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.12. The stock is now traded at around $12.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 929,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)
MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income initiated holding in Verint Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 228,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)
MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.43 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $18.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 539,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EnPro Industries Inc (NPO)
MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income initiated holding in EnPro Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $112.36, with an estimated average price of $100.9. The stock is now traded at around $99.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 95,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)
MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income added to a holding in A10 Networks Inc by 386.13%. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 741,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income added to a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp by 55.89%. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 367,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: National Instruments Corp (NATI)
MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income added to a holding in National Instruments Corp by 41.93%. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $45.39, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.517000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 294,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Black Hills Corp (BKH)
MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income added to a holding in Black Hills Corp by 26.40%. The purchase prices were between $63.12 and $70.71, with an estimated average price of $66.42. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 223,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Belden Inc (BDC)
MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income added to a holding in Belden Inc by 43.83%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $68.05, with an estimated average price of $62.85. The stock is now traded at around $55.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 151,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SouthState Corp (SSB)
MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income added to a holding in SouthState Corp by 41.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $84.13, with an estimated average price of $79.54. The stock is now traded at around $86.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 119,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ryder System Inc (R)
MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $75.79 and $91.24, with an estimated average price of $83.84.Sold Out: Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (ARGO)
MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income sold out a holding in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $53.04 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $56.43.Sold Out: ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN)
MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income sold out a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $89 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $100.15.Sold Out: Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)
MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income sold out a holding in Ziff Davis Inc. The sale prices were between $106.43 and $132.98, with an estimated average price of $118.37.Sold Out: Rayonier Inc (RYN)
MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income sold out a holding in Rayonier Inc. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $40.8, with an estimated average price of $38.4.Sold Out: TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX)
MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income sold out a holding in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $11.46 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.73.
