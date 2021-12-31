MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income Buys National Health Investors Inc, Signet Jewelers, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Sells Ryder System Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Argo Group International Holdings

New Purchases: NHI, SIG, SBRA, VRNT, WOOF, NPO, OVV, DY, RGA, CURV, QNST, THRM, PBH, TBI, NEX, MSP, EXTR, INST, INST, EBS, AMED,

ATEN, ZWS, NATI, BKH, BDC, SSB, KTB, SYNH, ERII, ATI, KEX, THC, SUPN, KBH, HSC, MKSI, WAL, MTN, AOS, UTHR, TROX, CASY, SPSC, DAR, MD, Reduced Positions: FCPT, ZUMZ, DOC, RRX, ALEX, ARNC, DEN, BLKB, HUBG, VAC, WTFC, PLYM, EFSC, LNTH, AVNT, TGH, PINC, HELE, VOO, SMTC, GPRE, TEX, PACW, LNT, RDN, MOH, CVET, CMS, CALX, DRH, CCJ, CIEN, CADE, CADE, OGS, EVRI, HL, WAFD, HHC, CHX, PCRX, FFWM, POR, KMPR, TCBK, SBSI, LGND, RMBS, NXST, OMI, CENT, ASTE, CPA, DECK, EQT, DAN, SPR, BANC, AUB, SPXC, WH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys National Health Investors Inc, Signet Jewelers, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Verint Systems Inc, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, sells Ryder System Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Argo Group International Holdings, ManpowerGroup Inc, Ziff Davis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income. As of 2021Q4, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income owns 132 stocks with a total value of $908 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 98,137 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94% Black Hills Corp (BKH) - 223,590 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.40% Washington Federal Inc (WAFD) - 429,760 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Rambus Inc (RMBS) - 481,191 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Cadence Bank (CADE) - 456,450 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income initiated holding in National Health Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 224,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $79.61 and $109.8, with an estimated average price of $92.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 147,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.49 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.12. The stock is now traded at around $12.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 929,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income initiated holding in Verint Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 228,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.43 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $18.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 539,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income initiated holding in EnPro Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $112.36, with an estimated average price of $100.9. The stock is now traded at around $99.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 95,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income added to a holding in A10 Networks Inc by 386.13%. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 741,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income added to a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp by 55.89%. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 367,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income added to a holding in National Instruments Corp by 41.93%. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $45.39, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.517000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 294,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income added to a holding in Black Hills Corp by 26.40%. The purchase prices were between $63.12 and $70.71, with an estimated average price of $66.42. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 223,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income added to a holding in Belden Inc by 43.83%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $68.05, with an estimated average price of $62.85. The stock is now traded at around $55.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 151,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income added to a holding in SouthState Corp by 41.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $84.13, with an estimated average price of $79.54. The stock is now traded at around $86.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 119,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $75.79 and $91.24, with an estimated average price of $83.84.

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income sold out a holding in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $53.04 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income sold out a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $89 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $100.15.

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income sold out a holding in Ziff Davis Inc. The sale prices were between $106.43 and $132.98, with an estimated average price of $118.37.

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income sold out a holding in Rayonier Inc. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $40.8, with an estimated average price of $38.4.

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income sold out a holding in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $11.46 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.73.