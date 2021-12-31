Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income Buys National Health Investors Inc, Signet Jewelers, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Sells Ryder System Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Argo Group International Holdings

insider
Investment company MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income (Current Portfolio) buys National Health Investors Inc, Signet Jewelers, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Verint Systems Inc, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, sells Ryder System Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Argo Group International Holdings, ManpowerGroup Inc, Ziff Davis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income. As of 2021Q4, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income owns 132 stocks with a total value of $908 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 98,137 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
  2. Black Hills Corp (BKH) - 223,590 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.40%
  3. Washington Federal Inc (WAFD) - 429,760 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
  4. Rambus Inc (RMBS) - 481,191 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  5. Cadence Bank (CADE) - 456,450 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
New Purchase: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income initiated holding in National Health Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 224,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $79.61 and $109.8, with an estimated average price of $92.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 147,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.49 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.12. The stock is now traded at around $12.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 929,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income initiated holding in Verint Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 228,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.43 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $18.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 539,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: EnPro Industries Inc (NPO)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income initiated holding in EnPro Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $112.36, with an estimated average price of $100.9. The stock is now traded at around $99.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 95,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income added to a holding in A10 Networks Inc by 386.13%. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 741,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income added to a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp by 55.89%. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 367,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: National Instruments Corp (NATI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income added to a holding in National Instruments Corp by 41.93%. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $45.39, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.517000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 294,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Black Hills Corp (BKH)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income added to a holding in Black Hills Corp by 26.40%. The purchase prices were between $63.12 and $70.71, with an estimated average price of $66.42. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 223,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Belden Inc (BDC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income added to a holding in Belden Inc by 43.83%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $68.05, with an estimated average price of $62.85. The stock is now traded at around $55.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 151,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SouthState Corp (SSB)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income added to a holding in SouthState Corp by 41.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $84.13, with an estimated average price of $79.54. The stock is now traded at around $86.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 119,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Ryder System Inc (R)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $75.79 and $91.24, with an estimated average price of $83.84.

Sold Out: Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (ARGO)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income sold out a holding in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $53.04 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Sold Out: ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income sold out a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $89 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $100.15.

Sold Out: Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income sold out a holding in Ziff Davis Inc. The sale prices were between $106.43 and $132.98, with an estimated average price of $118.37.

Sold Out: Rayonier Inc (RYN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income sold out a holding in Rayonier Inc. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $40.8, with an estimated average price of $38.4.

Sold Out: TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income sold out a holding in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $11.46 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.73.



