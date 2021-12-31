Northeast Investment Management Buys ASML Holding NV, State Street Corporation, Deere, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

New Purchases: STT, BSV, RIVN, VTV, VBK, BITO, AWK, WBA, DVY, CG, CHRW, URI, SYK, PNC, NVO, NEM, F, CCI,

STT, BSV, RIVN, VTV, VBK, BITO, AWK, WBA, DVY, CG, CHRW, URI, SYK, PNC, NVO, NEM, F, CCI, Added Positions: ASML, PFE, DE, NOW, TGT, PYPL, CVS, ACN, BX, ABB, VEA, VB, ABNB, DOCU, SQ, VO, ABBV, VTIP, TSLA, MA, WFC, SYY, ADBE, ADP, HD, GS, BAC, CVX, CAT, CNI, VYM, VPU, VNQ, VGK, BMY, MGK, DOW, EMR, W, GM, IBM, K, KMB, SLB,

ASML, PFE, DE, NOW, TGT, PYPL, CVS, ACN, BX, ABB, VEA, VB, ABNB, DOCU, SQ, VO, ABBV, VTIP, TSLA, MA, WFC, SYY, ADBE, ADP, HD, GS, BAC, CVX, CAT, CNI, VYM, VPU, VNQ, VGK, BMY, MGK, DOW, EMR, W, GM, IBM, K, KMB, SLB, Reduced Positions: AAPL, EXAS, VSGX, NVDA, FB, TMO, TDOC, DHR, MRNA, AMZN, V, VCSH, GOOG, DIS, MMM, NVS, ZM, JNJ, COST, BRK.B, LMT, MCD, PG, ECL, AKAM, T, VZ, RTX, AMCR, EEM, UL, VIG, TRV, SHW, VWO, ORCL, APD, CMCSA, LLY, FDX, MTCH, INTC, MS, PEP, CPRT, MDLZ, AMGN, CI, KO, NUE, AZEK, OTIS, CARR, WY, IFF, FAST, MTD, GILD, MDT, PM, IDXX,

AAPL, EXAS, VSGX, NVDA, FB, TMO, TDOC, DHR, MRNA, AMZN, V, VCSH, GOOG, DIS, MMM, NVS, ZM, JNJ, COST, BRK.B, LMT, MCD, PG, ECL, AKAM, T, VZ, RTX, AMCR, EEM, UL, VIG, TRV, SHW, VWO, ORCL, APD, CMCSA, LLY, FDX, MTCH, INTC, MS, PEP, CPRT, MDLZ, AMGN, CI, KO, NUE, AZEK, OTIS, CARR, WY, IFF, FAST, MTD, GILD, MDT, PM, IDXX, Sold Out: PTON, CHGG, BABA, CRWD, DKNG, KD,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ASML Holding NV, State Street Corporation, Deere, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Target Corp, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northeast Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Northeast Investment Management owns 206 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northeast+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 835,341 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,856 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 30,793 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 258,530 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 100,979 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $58.251000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.9 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.929000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87. The stock is now traded at around $155.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $243.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 34.16%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $653.926400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Deere & Co by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $370.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Target Corp by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.29%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 90.31%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $504.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 47.48%. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $121.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.