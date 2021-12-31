Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Northeast Investment Management Buys ASML Holding NV, State Street Corporation, Deere, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

Boston, MA, based Investment company Northeast Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys ASML Holding NV, State Street Corporation, Deere, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Target Corp, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northeast Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Northeast Investment Management owns 206 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northeast+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 835,341 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,856 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 30,793 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 258,530 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 100,979 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $58.251000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO)

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.9 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.929000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87. The stock is now traded at around $155.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $243.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 34.16%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $653.926400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Deere & Co by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $370.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Target Corp by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.29%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 90.31%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $504.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 47.48%. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $121.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.



