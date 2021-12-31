Winslow Asset Management Inc Buys Consolidated Edison Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, VirnetX Holding Corp

- New Purchases: ED, GOOG,
- Added Positions: SLB, KALU, EOG, ULTA, UBER, JNJ, HY, VRRM, SYK, HA,
- Reduced Positions: BWA, NEM, TTEK, IBM, VMW, LKQ, L, XOM, JWN, VZ, BP, BRK.B, MRC, AMBA,
- Sold Out: T, KD, VHC,
These are the top 5 holdings of WINSLOW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 234,138 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Teradyne Inc (TER) - 173,219 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 35,715 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 59,116 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- PulteGroup Inc (PHM) - 374,485 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
Winslow Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Winslow Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2788.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Winslow Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Winslow Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.Sold Out: VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC)
Winslow Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in VirnetX Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $2.6 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $3.44.
