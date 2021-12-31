Winslow Asset Management Inc Buys Consolidated Edison Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, VirnetX Holding Corp

New Purchases: ED, GOOG,

Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Consolidated Edison Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, VirnetX Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winslow Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Winslow Asset Management Inc owns 85 stocks with a total value of $565 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 234,138 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Teradyne Inc (TER) - 173,219 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 35,715 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 59,116 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% PulteGroup Inc (PHM) - 374,485 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%

Winslow Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winslow Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2788.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winslow Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Winslow Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Winslow Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in VirnetX Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $2.6 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $3.44.