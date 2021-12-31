Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys Netflix Inc, Pfizer Inc, Natera Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Comcast Corp

- New Purchases: NFLX, SPSC, ZWS, POWI, HLIO, LAND, ONL,
- Added Positions: NVDA, PFE, NTRA, UNP, S, S, UPS, LSCC,
- Reduced Positions: V, MA, CMCSA, MSFT, AAPL, UNH, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, GOOG, DXCM, TMO, COST, PYPL, SPGI, ROP, TXRH, BAC, HD, JPM, TJX, LLY, HON, LHCG, RSG, WMT, DIS, PLD, ALGN, AMAT, ADSK, BA, AZTA, CVS, CHDN, DE, EW, EL, ITW, ISRG, MCD, MDT, NSC, ORLY, SAIA, CRM, TGT, TXN, GTLS, WDAY, TNDM, FIVN, ARES, HRI, EPRT, AXP, BMY, CWST, CME, CI, COO, DPZ, GILD, INFO, MTD, NOC, PPG, BKNG, KWR, QCOM, RLI, RCL, CMG, PODD, APO, NMIH, PLNT, TWLO, AVLR, TW, DKNG, APD, BCPC, CHE, CL, EMR, EXAS, FICO, GS, LVS, PXD, SSD, TDY, TYL, OLED, VMC, PSX, FIVE, QTWO, PAYC, QSR, WING, TDOC, SNAP, DOCU, INSP, PHR, TXG, SI, COIN, KD, SRPT, AGYS, ARWR, PLCE, FFIN, FORM, DIN, INSM, KLIC, LAD, MSA, MCRI, PZZA, RRX, ONTO, SKT, TKR, VICR, WDFC, MDGL, PRTS, FOLD, RH, FATE, CARA, RARE, VRNS, MGNI, RGNX, PEN, NVCR, EDIT, BALY, COUP, WOW, GSHD, TENB, IAA, AKRO, BBIO, NKTX, OM, KNBE,
- Sold Out: RETA, EVBG, CDLX, ALLK, RPAY,
For the details of Silvant Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silvant+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Silvant Capital Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 383,900 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 180,422 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,257 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,256 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 69,493 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.48%
Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $396.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC)
Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.75 and $173.12, with an estimated average price of $149.45. The stock is now traded at around $121.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Power Integrations Inc (POWI)
Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Power Integrations Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.98 and $108.9, with an estimated average price of $98.14. The stock is now traded at around $84.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 985 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gladstone Land Corp (LAND)
Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Gladstone Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO)
Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Helios Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.5 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 35.78%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 107,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Natera Inc by 153.65%. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38. The stock is now traded at around $70.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 24,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 159.51%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $241.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SentinelOne Inc by 57.25%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $43.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp by 86.44%. The purchase prices were between $62.93 and $84.99, with an estimated average price of $74.44. The stock is now traded at around $56.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)
Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $110.96, with an estimated average price of $75.97.Sold Out: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $62.36 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $76.11.Sold Out: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)
Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $16.05 and $23.46, with an estimated average price of $19.53.Sold Out: Allakos Inc (ALLK)
Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43.
