West Family Investments, Inc. Buys Newmont Corp, Largo Inc, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Gold Trust, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Evanston, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Newmont Corp, Largo Inc, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, Barrick Gold Corp, Sierra Metals Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Gold Trust, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, EQT Corp, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Family Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, West Family Investments, Inc. owns 316 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Largo Inc (LGO) - 2,843,127 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.92% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 617,593 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.59% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 169,803 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 71,539 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 161,599 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3227.14%

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.88 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $63.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 116,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $19.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 375,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $451.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 10,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $21.48. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 269,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 464,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 3227.14%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 161,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Largo Inc by 42.92%. The purchase prices were between $8.21 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $8.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 2,843,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Sierra Metals Inc by 653.86%. The purchase prices were between $1.26 and $2.46, with an estimated average price of $1.7. The stock is now traded at around $1.220100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 5,431,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 271.66%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $482.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 12,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 960.59%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $138.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 28,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 459.88%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 55,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47.

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37.

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.36 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.04.

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19.