West Family Investments, Inc. Buys Newmont Corp, Largo Inc, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Gold Trust, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

- New Purchases: HACK, GOLD, GDX, ANTM, RRC, KGC, JAMF, JAMF, HSBC, WPM, FIS, SILJ, GPN, GDXJ, D, RDY, CDTX, MKC, SCHW, GDS, CME, BAX, RIO, CMS, AMGN, CTXS, FMX, GIS, REYN, CHRW, SJM, CAT, COP, BUD, BTI, MMM, VALE, UBER, XLNX, FDS, PGR, FISV, ORAN, FCX, SID, ECL, FDX, ETN, CNQ, ZM, TW, SPG, LYB, LMT, CPB, KEP, ENIC, TAL, UGP,
- Added Positions: NEM, LGO, SMTS, UNH, CVX, XOM, KO, PYPL, MA, VZ, BABA, T, LFC, ED, SO, CHD, CLX, INTC, ATVI, PKX, SHG, NEE, TAK, O, VRTX, NMR, DIS, TWO, LOGI, SONY, MLCO, DPZ, RACE, TME, VRSN, PHI, IX, NFLX, ICE, APH, PCAR, FMS, CBOE, CSX, GIB, NLY,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, TSM, EQT, V, AAPL, JNJ, GOOGL, MSFT, CMCSA, MUFG, DUK, XEL, FB, CHT, KMB, MRK, ZTO, KB, AMZN, CCI, LLY, TXN, CSCO, SAN, TTWO, TGT, PM, CAJ, GILD, BRK.B, SBUX, TSLA, BCE, BBD, BDX, BMY, NVDA, NVO, SMFG, ASML, BIDU, ENB, ERIE, HD, IBN, JPM, PSA, REGN, TRP, WMT, WM, WFC, DG, ABT, BHP, EXPD, LHX, KR, MCD, MSI, ORCL, TLK, PG, SAP, WST, WIT, FTS, GMAB, AXP, AZO, BP, BAC, CM, EXR, PEP, BKNG, RY, TMO, UL, UMC, RTX, ABBV, KEYS, LBRDA, VT, ACN, AMD, AMT, AON, AMAT, BBVA, CVS, DHR, DEO, GSK, HSY, IDXX, LOW, MS, NGG, NKE, PFE, LIN, QCOM, RSG, RCI, RDS.A, CRM, SYK, VIV, TRI, TD, TTE, TM, TYL, UPS, WPP, BR, AVGO, CHTR, HZNP, EPAM, NOW, YUMC, MRNA, ABB, CB, ADI, ARW, AZN, BMO, BK, BNS, CBRE, CRH, CDNS, LNG, EMR, EL, F, IBM, INFY, INTU, KLAC, MDLZ, LYG, MMC, MCHP, NICE, PNC, PAYX, PBR, RELX, SJR, EQNR, SLF, SNPS, TJX, TTM, TER, UBS, UNP, WCN, CMG, TMUS, LULU, MSCI, FERG, NXPI, HCA, CNHI, SHOP, BKI, CARR, TFC, NOK, QGEN, MFG, ACWV,
- Sold Out: MBB, NVS, HMC, FNV, WEC, CL, EA, SKM, HRL, K, C, MDT, JKHY, HON, JD, PDD, AEP, SQ, ATHM, SNY, GS, CHKP, AEE, NOAH, JOBS, KMI, OTEX, DE, SNAP, CIB, BCH, COF, WPC, COO, CS, DOCU, VEEV, EBAY, NIO, CRWD, DLR, AWK, ILMN, ES, DFS, WMB, TSN, SUI, EDU, MOMO, HUYA, TKC, TEF, IQ, AEG, ABEV, BSBR, ELP, CX, BTG, GET,
For the details of West Family Investments, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/west+family+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of West Family Investments, Inc.
- Largo Inc (LGO) - 2,843,127 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.92%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 617,593 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.59%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 169,803 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 71,539 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 161,599 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3227.14%
West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.88 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $63.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 116,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $19.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 375,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $451.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 10,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Range Resources Corp (RRC)
West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $21.48. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 269,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)
West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 464,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 3227.14%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 161,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Largo Inc (LGO)
West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Largo Inc by 42.92%. The purchase prices were between $8.21 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $8.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 2,843,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sierra Metals Inc (SMTS)
West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Sierra Metals Inc by 653.86%. The purchase prices were between $1.26 and $2.46, with an estimated average price of $1.7. The stock is now traded at around $1.220100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 5,431,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 271.66%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $482.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 12,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 960.59%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $138.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 28,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 459.88%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 55,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)
West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.Sold Out: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37.Sold Out: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)
West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.36 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.04.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19.
