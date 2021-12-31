Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Buenaventura Mining Co Inc, Iamgold Corp

Investment company Polunin Capital Partners Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Buenaventura Mining Co Inc, Iamgold Corp, Energy Company of Minas Gerais, Embraer SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owns 12 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,315,856 shares, 50.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.17%
  2. Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (BVN) - 4,475,011 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 10,176,331 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG) - 12,032,092 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Embraer SA (ERJ) - 1,630,629 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (BVN)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Buenaventura Mining Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.55 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.6%. The holding were 4,475,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Iamgold Corp (IAG)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Iamgold Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.3%. The holding were 10,176,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $2.72, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The stock is now traded at around $2.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.46%. The holding were 12,032,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Embraer SA (ERJ)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Embraer SA. The purchase prices were between $12.92 and $18.88, with an estimated average price of $16.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.36%. The holding were 1,630,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 834,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $20.97, with an estimated average price of $18.51. The stock is now traded at around $18.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 222,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 56.17%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $114.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.19%. The holding were 1,315,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.



