Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Buenaventura Mining Co Inc, Iamgold Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Buenaventura Mining Co Inc, Iamgold Corp, Energy Company of Minas Gerais, Embraer SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owns 12 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,315,856 shares, 50.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.17% Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (BVN) - 4,475,011 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 10,176,331 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. New Position Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG) - 12,032,092 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. New Position Embraer SA (ERJ) - 1,630,629 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. New Position

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Buenaventura Mining Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.55 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.6%. The holding were 4,475,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Iamgold Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.3%. The holding were 10,176,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $2.72, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The stock is now traded at around $2.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.46%. The holding were 12,032,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Embraer SA. The purchase prices were between $12.92 and $18.88, with an estimated average price of $16.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.36%. The holding were 1,630,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 834,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $20.97, with an estimated average price of $18.51. The stock is now traded at around $18.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 222,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 56.17%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $114.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.19%. The holding were 1,315,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.