TPI Fund Managers Ltd Buys Netflix Inc, Nike Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Medtronic PLC, Aon PLC

Investment company TPI Fund Managers Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, Nike Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Allegion PLC, sells Fiserv Inc, Medtronic PLC, Aon PLC, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TPI Fund Managers Ltd. As of 2021Q4, TPI Fund Managers Ltd owns 38 stocks with a total value of $812 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TPI Fund Managers Ltd
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,948 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 179,348 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 77,189 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 96,385 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 260,725 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.78%
New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $396.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 30,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 46,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 64.75%. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $184.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 79,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 69.66%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $218.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 60,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Allegion PLC (ALLE)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Allegion PLC by 41.99%. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $130.78. The stock is now traded at around $120.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 157,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $345.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 42,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.



