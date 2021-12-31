TPI Fund Managers Ltd Buys Netflix Inc, Nike Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Medtronic PLC, Aon PLC

New Purchases: NFLX, NKE,

NFLX, NKE, Added Positions: PKI, CRM, ALLE, ACN, ADI, TSM, ADSK, TJX, YUM,

PKI, CRM, ALLE, ACN, ADI, TSM, ADSK, TJX, YUM, Reduced Positions: MDT, AON, SCHW, MSFT, PXD, RYAAY, UNP, JNJ, WH, TMO,

MDT, AON, SCHW, MSFT, PXD, RYAAY, UNP, JNJ, WH, TMO, Sold Out: FISV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Netflix Inc, Nike Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Allegion PLC, sells Fiserv Inc, Medtronic PLC, Aon PLC, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TPI Fund Managers Ltd. As of 2021Q4, TPI Fund Managers Ltd owns 38 stocks with a total value of $812 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,948 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 179,348 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 77,189 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 96,385 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 260,725 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.78%

TPI Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $396.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 30,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TPI Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 46,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TPI Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 64.75%. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $184.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 79,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TPI Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 69.66%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $218.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 60,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TPI Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Allegion PLC by 41.99%. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $130.78. The stock is now traded at around $120.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 157,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TPI Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $345.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 42,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TPI Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.