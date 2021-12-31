Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Synchrony Financial, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV

- New Purchases: SWK, MLM, SYY, TER, COO, RGA, LEG, PSMT, PAAS, CGNX,
- Added Positions: SYF, CCEP, XRAY, PGR, PPG, VRT, COLD, MPC, BKR, BAH, WTW, GNTX, VZ, HIG, BRKR, AMH, VMC, PWR, GPN, CCI, COF, ASH, WWD, HON, ITT, FCNCA, ZWS, CNP, COLM, CE, CRI, FTV, CP, INT, WRB, MLKN, HUBB, GE, KMPR, PACW, DLB, B,
- Reduced Positions: APD, NXPI, HUM, QCOM, PKI, MRVL, ATR, PH, AXP, MSI, FANG, RL, WH, KLAC, UPS, IR, SBAC, AAP, RBA, FMC, JEF, BAC, NEE, OVV, EVR, SBNY, CASY, LAMR, STN, AZTA, LFUS, MKSI, NVT, XEL, POWI, RPM, IPG, AEE, EME, PDCO, FHB, FIBK, LAZ, ENR, CCOI, ENS, ZION, KBR, AMSF, DOC, REYN, PAG, TPX, AL, HMN, AFG, ABCB, BOH, BWA, CVGW, CATY, CCK, EPC, NPO, SHOO, MAN, MTX, NATI, OMI, SLM, SCHL, GLDD, ALEX, OSK, SSB, TNC,
- Sold Out: ZBH, RJF, EOG, NDSN, T, CSX, RRX, FL, WAL,
- Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 2,007,218 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.18%
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) - 1,118,594 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.14%
- PPG Industries Inc (PPG) - 1,456,745 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.26%
- Humana Inc (HUM) - 500,568 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.71%
- Baker Hughes Co (BKR) - 9,532,887 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.88%
Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 855,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $348.11 and $441.72, with an estimated average price of $406.9. The stock is now traded at around $374.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 201,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 948,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $114.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 367,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)
Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $373.53 and $434.12, with an estimated average price of $407.06. The stock is now traded at around $387.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 136,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)
Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.51 and $122.11, with an estimated average price of $110.95. The stock is now traded at around $114.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 365,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 189.04%. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05. The stock is now traded at around $42.875600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 4,487,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)
Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 123.88%. The purchase prices were between $49.35 and $57.8, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 3,636,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)
Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 147.57%. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 3,231,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 107.94%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $109.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,970,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 66.26%. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $153.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,456,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 71.97%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $21.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 8,406,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.Sold Out: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)
Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $93.38 and $102.53, with an estimated average price of $98.97.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9.Sold Out: Nordson Corp (NDSN)
Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Nordson Corp. The sale prices were between $236.96 and $270.67, with an estimated average price of $256.23.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38.
