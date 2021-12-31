Financial Strategies Group, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: EBND, IEMG, MUB, CVX, SO, EMB,

EBND, IEMG, MUB, CVX, SO, EMB, Added Positions: SPDW, SPEM, SPAB, VCSH, SHYG, SPMD, LEMB, GLDM, SCHP, GOVT, SLYV, VWO, VEA, BA, BABA, VTI, SLYG, QEFA, QUS, DIS, INTC, AMZN, EFA, VZ, PGR, FMB, XOM, VIOV, MET, PEP, PG, MINT, UNP, JPM, SUB, GOOG, GWX, EWX, AGG, VTV, MSFT, LOW, IVV, IEFA, IJR,

SPDW, SPEM, SPAB, VCSH, SHYG, SPMD, LEMB, GLDM, SCHP, GOVT, SLYV, VWO, VEA, BA, BABA, VTI, SLYG, QEFA, QUS, DIS, INTC, AMZN, EFA, VZ, PGR, FMB, XOM, VIOV, MET, PEP, PG, MINT, UNP, JPM, SUB, GOOG, GWX, EWX, AGG, VTV, MSFT, LOW, IVV, IEFA, IJR, Reduced Positions: AOR, JPST, AOA, AOM, BND, AAPL, F, BAR, FLTR, VTEB, KO, MCD, MRK, PFE, WMT,

AOR, JPST, AOA, AOM, BND, AAPL, F, BAR, FLTR, VTEB, KO, MCD, MRK, PFE, WMT, Sold Out: TSLA, ULST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Boeing Co, sells Tesla Inc, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Strategies Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Financial Strategies Group, Inc. owns 77 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 767,672 shares, 18.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 719,173 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 800,118 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 381,645 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.50% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 283,988 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.94 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $24.48. The stock is now traded at around $24.396000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 21,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.598600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $104.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $138.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.66%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 38.62%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $211.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 61.91%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $114.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.75%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.212800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.26 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $40.34.