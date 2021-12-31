Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Buys Netflix Inc, Nike Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Medtronic PLC, Aon PLC

- New Purchases: NFLX, NKE,
- Added Positions: CRM, ALLE, PKI, ACN, ADI, TSM, ADSK, TJX, GOOG, UNH, FB, V, ICE, ANTM, MMC, KMX, YUM, MS, SPGI, CP, AMT, IQV, MA, SHW, MCO, BLD,
- Reduced Positions: MDT, AON, SCHW, PXD, MSFT, UNP, RYAAY, JNJ, WH, TMO,
- Sold Out: FISV, AEVA,
For the details of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tesco+pension+investment+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 157,504 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,347,902 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 579,989 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 724,267 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,958,435 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.75%
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $396.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 229,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 349,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 74.83%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $218.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 454,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Allegion PLC (ALLE)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Allegion PLC by 44.63%. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $130.78. The stock is now traded at around $120.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,181,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 67.46%. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $184.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 593,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $345.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 319,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 21.19%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.121300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 841,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.Sold Out: Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA)
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Aeva Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.32 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.44.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd. Also check out:
1. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tesco Pension Investment Ltd keeps buying