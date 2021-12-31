Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Buys Netflix Inc, Nike Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Medtronic PLC, Aon PLC

New Purchases: NFLX, NKE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Netflix Inc, Nike Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, Allegion PLC, sells Fiserv Inc, Medtronic PLC, Aon PLC, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Aeva Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owns 38 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 157,504 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,347,902 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 579,989 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 724,267 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,958,435 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.75%

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $396.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 229,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 349,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 74.83%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $218.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 454,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Allegion PLC by 44.63%. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $130.78. The stock is now traded at around $120.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,181,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 67.46%. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $184.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 593,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $345.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 319,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 21.19%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.121300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 841,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Aeva Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.32 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.44.