Principal Street Partners, LLC Buys Coca-Cola Co, Fidelity National Financial Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Sells General Dynamics Corp, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

- New Purchases: EOG, WSO, GLW, XLF, LLY, KRE, IYZ, XLV, IQV, VONG, VTHR, VONV, ARKK, LMT, XLI, XLY, XLB, CG, UNP, CP, XLP, GNRC, VGK, DTM, EXP, AMD, QCOM, PRU, INTU, MU, CI, CVS, BIO, AMAT,
- Added Positions: KO, FNF, SPY, BBY, IVW, PFE, CAG, HAS, BMY, SJM, MRK, IP, NRG, IBM, JNJ, IEFA, SNA, AMZN, IPG, VRTX, DUK, DFUS, ABBV, MSFT, MA, VZ, AAPL, XPO, PPL, KNX, EMN, VOYA, AVGO, TRGP, MS, BRK.B, TMUS, PEP, FTNT, CVX, FB, PYPL, LNG, PG, EXC, TNL, MNST, GOOGL, BG, TSLA, FLT, VST, SGML, ABT, TMO, SO, OMC, NEE, NVDA, AES, UPS, CL, COST, DHR, MET, GILD, MOO, ACN, APH, IFF, ELS, BDX, NKE, CRM, FRT, SBUX, VFC,
- Reduced Positions: T, LEG, PAG, FHN, RF, NTAP, MO, ENPH, LOW, AMGN, CMG, STT, V, RUN, SEDG, RJF, GEL, SWKS, SQ, DIS, ADSK, ET, CF, KKR, GS, FTAI, NOW, PANW, GLPI, ADBE, NEP, CNC, MLM, JPM, EQIX, AMT, RSG, RTX, VOD, CMCSA, FDX, NFLX, D, HD, FISV, DTE, BEPC, SBAC, ENB, MPIR, WM, PWR, UNH, SUI, SYK,
- Sold Out: GD, ADM, HIG, STLD, FSLR, SSNC, NVO, AZN, INCY, DEO, CCEP, SAP, STLA, GXO, TTE, SHLS, BP, QRVO, ASML, KSU, WMT, RBBN, KD,
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 271,939 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.62%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,697 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI) - 211,295 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,877 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.28%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,223 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
Principal Street Partners, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $114.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 39,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Watsco Inc (WSO)
Principal Street Partners, LLC initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.37 and $315.96, with an estimated average price of $296.96. The stock is now traded at around $266.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 9,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
Principal Street Partners, LLC initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 72,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Principal Street Partners, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 43,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Principal Street Partners, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $241.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Principal Street Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Principal Street Partners, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 1022.08%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 96,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Principal Street Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 1392.90%. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 97,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Principal Street Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 26,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Principal Street Partners, LLC added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 868.89%. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $96.604200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 26,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Principal Street Partners, LLC added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 25.08%. The purchase prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $35.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 143,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Principal Street Partners, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 154.43%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $78.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Principal Street Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98.Sold Out: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Principal Street Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69.Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Principal Street Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $74.1, with an estimated average price of $70.52.Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Principal Street Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65.Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Principal Street Partners, LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $85.76 and $121.14, with an estimated average price of $102.77.Sold Out: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Principal Street Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19.
