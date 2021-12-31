Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. Buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, Duck Creek Technologies Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Acutus Medical Inc

New Purchases: DCT, UNH, INTU, NKE, AFL, MO, MDLZ, MS, TSLA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, Duck Creek Technologies Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Intuit Inc, Nike Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Acutus Medical Inc, iShares Silver Trust, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. owns 158 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,191 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 37,379 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,175 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,093 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 13,857 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $46.23, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $482.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $545.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 81.06%. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $315.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 56.98%. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $93.539700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $3.1 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $5.52.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Cresco Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $6.19 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $7.96.