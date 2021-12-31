Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. Buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, Duck Creek Technologies Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Acutus Medical Inc

- New Purchases: DCT, UNH, INTU, NKE, AFL, MO, MDLZ, MS, TSLA,
- Added Positions: TEAM, NOBL, IGV, AXP, UPST, MA, IYF, IYH, HDV, IGM, SPY, ASML, PFE, TER, VRP, ALGN, QQQ, FFTY, RBLX, CHWY, CMG, GS, DHR, CSCO, IHE, IJS, RTX, SHW, HMC, VYM,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, DOCU, ROKU, NVDA, PFF, GOOG, TROW, BRK.B, AAPL, PYPL, HD, FB, JPM, COST, MSFT, PGX, PGF, BKNG, LULU, AMZN, V, JNJ, MELI, TMO, ADBE, SHOP, ABT, AMGN, INTC, AMD, HYG, LMT, LRCX, OKTA, LLY, TDOC, IDXX, SMB, IJH, BMY, CLX, ITW, VEEV, WDAY, NOW, SBUX, ABBV, AGG, FLTR, PEP, VZ, PG, SYK, DIS,
- Sold Out: GLD, IBDM, AFIB, SLV, DVY, CRLBF,
These are the top 5 holdings of Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,191 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 37,379 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,175 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,093 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 13,857 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $46.23, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $482.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 505 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $545.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 81.06%. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $315.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 56.98%. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $93.539700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $3.1 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $5.52.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (DVY)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59.Sold Out: Cresco Labs Inc (CRLBF)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Cresco Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $6.19 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $7.96.
