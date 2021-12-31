Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. Buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, Duck Creek Technologies Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Acutus Medical Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, Duck Creek Technologies Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Intuit Inc, Nike Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Acutus Medical Inc, iShares Silver Trust, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. owns 158 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aft%2C+forsyth+%26+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,191 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 37,379 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,175 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,093 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 13,857 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
New Purchase: Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT)

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $46.23, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $482.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $545.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 81.06%. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $315.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 56.98%. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $93.539700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Sold Out: Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB)

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $3.1 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $5.52.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (DVY)

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59.

Sold Out: Cresco Labs Inc (CRLBF)

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Cresco Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $6.19 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $7.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus