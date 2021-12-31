Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Apple Inc, Dimensional International Value ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, AT&T Inc, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

- New Purchases: DFIV, DFAX, SCHV, VPU, VT, TSLA, DFAE, AMGN, HD, AVUV, SCHC, AXP, ETN, CL, CVX, SPH, DTN, COST, ED, VTWV,
- Added Positions: AAPL, IJH, MTUM, DFAC, PFF, BRK.B, ITOT, QUAL, DFAT, USHY, VCSH, IQLT, JETS, AMZN, FB, MSFT, ORCL, PM, IJR, USMV, AGG, PEP, IJS, ABBV, PGX, PG, AVUS, ABT, VTI, TD, PEG, NFLX, VIG, JNJ, DIS, VWO, BCE, MINT, VUG, IBM, INTC, DFAU, VB, PFE, EWC, FLOT, VO, DFAI, BND, MO, VEA, IWF, IWP, UBER, CVS, BMY, XLE, VTC, VBK, SUSA, MGK, GOOG, BX, VLY, PPL, NVDA, JPM, NEE, GLW, CSCO, AMAT, AB,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, T, VNQ, RWX, IVW, LQD, AAL, VTV, TEAM, VCIT, SHY, EEM, BK, VGK, ARKK, OPK, DVY, VZ, PKG, VBR, MRK, MCD, XOM, VPL, BAB, JD, BA, VUSB,
- Sold Out: IGSB, PBCT, PYPL, HON, MDT, RDS.A, DAL, MPC, IDV, VWOB, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of SAX WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,814,336 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
- Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 740,716 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
- Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 571,862 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 84,006 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.31%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 139,143 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 170,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 138,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.270700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.72 and $156.4, with an estimated average price of $146.79. The stock is now traded at around $148.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $102.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $915.592200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 541 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 110.68%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 67,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)
Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.796700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 168,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 112.55%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.50%. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $41.24, with an estimated average price of $40.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 31,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 52.40%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3181.903500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 477 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 83.89%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)
Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.
