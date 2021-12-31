Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Apple Inc, Dimensional International Value ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, AT&T Inc, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

New Purchases: DFIV, DFAX, SCHV, VPU, VT, TSLA, DFAE, AMGN, HD, AVUV, SCHC, AXP, ETN, CL, CVX, SPH, DTN, COST, ED, VTWV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Dimensional International Value ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, AT&T Inc, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF, People's United Financial Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 179 stocks with a total value of $480 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,814,336 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 740,716 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 571,862 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 84,006 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.31% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 139,143 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 170,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 138,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.270700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.72 and $156.4, with an estimated average price of $146.79. The stock is now traded at around $148.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $102.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $915.592200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 110.68%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 67,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.796700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 168,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 112.55%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.50%. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $41.24, with an estimated average price of $40.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 31,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 52.40%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3181.903500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 83.89%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.