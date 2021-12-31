Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: SMH, VPL, INMD, VGT, TUFN, VCSH, URGN, CMCT, VOO, TRIP, VWO, CTV, EWY, BX, IACC, BIV, EL, SLB, TSN, HAYW, HSY, RHI, ELOX, SPG, DISCA, XOM, IBM, KLIC, POOL, TECK, OPTT, CELH, PM, GNRC, BGSF, VBLT, QRVO, TEAM, AZRE, MAXN, ADN, APP, FTCI, MNDY, IS, HTZ, HYZN, EPI, GDX, QCLN, ANF, AMX, AEO, ACGL, AZN, BCS, BGFV, CNQ, CRNT, PLCE, CTSH, CGEN, DXCM, DLTR, EOG, EXC, HDB, HAL, IBN, INFY, IFF, JCI, KSS, LVS, MTZ, MCHP, MNDO, NRG, NEM, PTNR, QDEL, RDCM, RDWR, SWKS, SSYS, SNPS, TARO, X, VMC, WY, XLNX, L, OPRX, PERI, LBTYK, DFS, WPRT, STLA, VRSK, ST, AMRS, MARA, CSTE, TLYS, BLMN, MNDT, JD, GLOB, ENLV, W, PYPD, NVCR, AQB, SGH, BKR, SFIX, LXFR, SPOT, ESTC, GMDA, DELL, FOX, BYND, CTVA, CMBM, DOYU, LSPD, BNTX, BLI, DKNG, NNOX, FROG, NVEI, NGMS, AFRM, INVZ, ZIP, GLBE, SMWB, ZEV, OTLY, MQ, LFST, WKME, PTRA, CFLT, ELMS, VSCO, SOPH, RSKD, REE, CLBT, TOST, TBLA, TBLA, VLN, GTLB, ARBE, BLZE, GRAB, BUG, DXGE, ELD, EWT, KBWB, MINT, QTEC, QUAL, SPIB, XAR,
- Added Positions: XSOE, XLF, XLY, V, FB, VRNT, GOOGL, XLK, MRVL, PANW, TSM, AAPL, IGV, CIBR, AMZN, DOX, UNP, AYLA, PFE, DIS, PLTK, KLAC, MSFT, QQQ, BABA, GOOG, CYBR, BLK, PRGO, SPLV, WIX, WFC, LMT, QCOM, ICL, LQD, EW, MRNA, DHI, HPQ, LEN, REGN, ETSY, XLE, INTC, LRCX, PAYX, CRM, FTNT, FANG, IHI, ASML, ATVI, AMD, AZO, AVY, SAN, BC, CVS, CAMT, CVX, CL, CYBE, DECK, DGII, DPZ, EQIX, ETD, EXPD, MNST, HD, IDXX, JNJ, KBH, LPX, LOW, MAS, SPGI, MTD, NVO, NUE, ORLY, ORCL, PHM, RADA, SONY, SWK, TROW, TER, TXN, TOL, UPS, VRSN, WAT, ANTM, YUM, EXLS, ENSG, AVGO, MOS, HY, VSTO, SQ, TPIC, MDB, ZS, PINS, OTIS, UPST, GTX, TAN, ATSG, RAMP, ALGN, AMED, UHAL, AXP, AMSC, AMT, ADI, HCKT, ARCB, CHRW, CSGS, CTRA, CDNS, CNC, KO, CMCSA, COO, GLW, DHR, EA, FFIV, FDX, F, FWRD, GE, HRB, HTLD, HUBG, INTU, ISRG, JBHT, KFRC, KNX, KR, LSTR, MGPI, MRTN, MTH, MU, MOD, MCO, NFLX, NTAP, PEP, PWR, R, SAP, SAIA, XPO, STLD, TTWO, TFX, UCTT, VMI, WERN, WDC, AAWW, CBAT, CSIQ, VMW, TDC, TFII, SOL, DQ, GM, BAH, ZNGA, GMED, YY, LGIH, BOOT, MOMO, COLL, PYPL, LITE, HLI, HPE, SNDR, IR, SOLO, ROKU, DBX, BILI, IQ, AMRX, HUYA, MNTV, ACA, TME, LYFT, ZM, SCPL, FVRR, DDOG, BILL, PLTR, RIDE, EOSE, RMO, DNMR, RBLX, KLTR, TSP, YMM, S, S, DIDI, PAYO, LAW, GXO, DVY, EEM, HACK, HEDJ, ICLN, INDA, JETS, PAVE, PBW, VCIT, VFH, VGK, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: MS, C, BAC, JPM, ADBE, CCL, SEDG, KRNT, CGNT, CGNT, NSC, CSX, CHKP, NVMI, SPY, NICE, SILC, UNH, ACWI, RSP, CSCO, NVDA, ORA, ERJ, MRK, NKE, EBAY, M, TSEM, TSLA, FLGT, KRE, APD, PLUG, USB, WMT, MA, ARRY, DOCN, ALB, AMGN, AMAT, DAR, ROK, TGT, FSLR, MELI, VEEV, SHOP, SE, NCNO, DLO, SPMD, A, MTOR, BRK.B, BBY, CAT, VALE, CS, NEE, FL, FCX, GILD, HON, HUN, MAR, MMS, NUAN, ODFL, OMCL, PCAR, PHG, RMD, RIO, TTM, VZ, LULU, JKS, VCRA, ENPH, TWTR, ASPN, NVTA, TDOC, UA, TWLO, GH, CHNG, NOVA, CARR, NKLA, LI, XPEV, SNOW, GDRX, FSR, ABNB, SKLZ, SHLS, MNTK, CHPT, CHPT, DOCS, LICY, AAXJ, MMM, PLD, CLFD, ABT, AKAM, MDRX, AXL, THRM, ANSS, APA, ATO, ADSK, ADP, BIDU, BLDP, BIIB, BLKB, BA, BWA, BMY, CEVA, CSV, CX, CAR, CTXS, DXC, CPRT, CMI, DE, ECL, LLY, FISV, FCEL, HSTM, HP, HSKA, HMC, ITW, JBL, JNPR, MGM, MAC, MT, NVR, NTES, OSK, PTSI, ALTO, PDCO, PG, PGR, NXGN, ROP, SANM, SLP, SBUX, SPWR, NLOK, TJX, TM, URI, UHS, GPRE, VG, ULTA, KNDI, DAN, BLNK, WKHS, LEA, VC, ALSN, SPLK, NOW, WDAY, FUBO, DRIO, NRC, NSTG, CDW, VRNS, PCTY, BLBD, FIVN, SABR, ZEN, ANET, HUBS, BOX, GP, GDDY, EVH, RUN, TTD, EVBG, NTNX, IRTC, ZTO, BL, AYX, APPN, QTRX, DOCU, AVLR, NIO, CVET, FOXA, UBER, CRWD, PHR, HCAT, SDC, NET, SPT, ONEM, LMND, AMWL, U, DEN, HYLN, BMTX, CURI, CURI, STEM, SQSP, OB, MTTR, DXJ, ESPO, FEZ, IPAY, KWEB, XLB, XLI,
- Sold Out: BKNG, KBE, AMP, CIG, PSA, ZTS, VIAC, VRTS, AVIR, ASHR, HLX, OVV, FLXS, IDA, IVAC, GOGL, LII, NMM, SB, PFSI, INOV, FUV, PAGS, FTCH, TIGR, AYRO, OPEN, ZWRKU, PLBY, KPLT, LCID, VBR, EGHT, ALE, MO, EPAY, BF.B, CPT, CHD, CCI, DSPG, EGP, HSIC, MTCH, BBWI, MAA, INSG, PNC, PRGS, RGS, ROST, RDS.A, SIRI, TECH, GEO, RTX, ULH, WBA, EHTH, REI, URG, ECHO, DG, CHTR, TRNO, HHC, GEVO, PARR, TGLS, ABBV, UPLD, TRHC, SNAP, BEST, COLD, SONO, JMIA, FSLY, WIMI, PING, ASAN, ROOT, ONTF, PATH, PCOR, OGN, TALK, NABL, PYCR, SNPO, BKSY, ARKK, EDOC, IVW, PSCI, PTH, SPYX, XHE, XMLV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 857,532 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71%
- SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 779,071 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.18%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 1,308,586 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) - 3,065,096 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 4,821,546 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4821446.00%
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $273.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 361,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 794,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.829900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 371,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $415.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 55,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (TUFN)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.06 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,895,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $79.946300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 129,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 4821446.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 4,821,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 727.72%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 4,317,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 1637.57%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $184.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 631,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Visa Inc by 2466.22%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 492,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 747.44%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 253,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 52202.48%. The purchase prices were between $45 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,223,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $51.57 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $55.11.Sold Out: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39.Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03.Sold Out: Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $2.72, with an estimated average price of $2.43.Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81.
