Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: SMH, VPL, INMD, VGT, TUFN, VCSH, URGN, CMCT, VOO, TRIP, VWO, CTV, EWY, BX, IACC, BIV, EL, SLB, TSN, HAYW, HSY, RHI, ELOX, SPG, DISCA, XOM, IBM, KLIC, POOL, TECK, OPTT, CELH, PM, GNRC, BGSF, VBLT, QRVO, TEAM, AZRE, MAXN, ADN, APP, FTCI, MNDY, IS, HTZ, HYZN, EPI, GDX, QCLN, ANF, AMX, AEO, ACGL, AZN, BCS, BGFV, CNQ, CRNT, PLCE, CTSH, CGEN, DXCM, DLTR, EOG, EXC, HDB, HAL, IBN, INFY, IFF, JCI, KSS, LVS, MTZ, MCHP, MNDO, NRG, NEM, PTNR, QDEL, RDCM, RDWR, SWKS, SSYS, SNPS, TARO, X, VMC, WY, XLNX, L, OPRX, PERI, LBTYK, DFS, WPRT, STLA, VRSK, ST, AMRS, MARA, CSTE, TLYS, BLMN, MNDT, JD, GLOB, ENLV, W, PYPD, NVCR, AQB, SGH, BKR, SFIX, LXFR, SPOT, ESTC, GMDA, DELL, FOX, BYND, CTVA, CMBM, DOYU, LSPD, BNTX, BLI, DKNG, NNOX, FROG, NVEI, NGMS, AFRM, INVZ, ZIP, GLBE, SMWB, ZEV, OTLY, MQ, LFST, WKME, PTRA, CFLT, ELMS, VSCO, SOPH, RSKD, REE, CLBT, TOST, TBLA, TBLA, VLN, GTLB, ARBE, BLZE, GRAB, BUG, DXGE, ELD, EWT, KBWB, MINT, QTEC, QUAL, SPIB, XAR,

XSOE, XLF, XLY, V, FB, VRNT, GOOGL, XLK, MRVL, PANW, TSM, AAPL, IGV, CIBR, AMZN, DOX, UNP, AYLA, PFE, DIS, PLTK, KLAC, MSFT, QQQ, BABA, GOOG, CYBR, BLK, PRGO, SPLV, WIX, WFC, LMT, QCOM, ICL, LQD, EW, MRNA, DHI, HPQ, LEN, REGN, ETSY, XLE, INTC, LRCX, PAYX, CRM, FTNT, FANG, IHI, ASML, ATVI, AMD, AZO, AVY, SAN, BC, CVS, CAMT, CVX, CL, CYBE, DECK, DGII, DPZ, EQIX, ETD, EXPD, MNST, HD, IDXX, JNJ, KBH, LPX, LOW, MAS, SPGI, MTD, NVO, NUE, ORLY, ORCL, PHM, RADA, SONY, SWK, TROW, TER, TXN, TOL, UPS, VRSN, WAT, ANTM, YUM, EXLS, ENSG, AVGO, MOS, HY, VSTO, SQ, TPIC, MDB, ZS, PINS, OTIS, UPST, GTX, TAN, ATSG, RAMP, ALGN, AMED, UHAL, AXP, AMSC, AMT, ADI, HCKT, ARCB, CHRW, CSGS, CTRA, CDNS, CNC, KO, CMCSA, COO, GLW, DHR, EA, FFIV, FDX, F, FWRD, GE, HRB, HTLD, HUBG, INTU, ISRG, JBHT, KFRC, KNX, KR, LSTR, MGPI, MRTN, MTH, MU, MOD, MCO, NFLX, NTAP, PEP, PWR, R, SAP, SAIA, XPO, STLD, TTWO, TFX, UCTT, VMI, WERN, WDC, AAWW, CBAT, CSIQ, VMW, TDC, TFII, SOL, DQ, GM, BAH, ZNGA, GMED, YY, LGIH, BOOT, MOMO, COLL, PYPL, LITE, HLI, HPE, SNDR, IR, SOLO, ROKU, DBX, BILI, IQ, AMRX, HUYA, MNTV, ACA, TME, LYFT, ZM, SCPL, FVRR, DDOG, BILL, PLTR, RIDE, EOSE, RMO, DNMR, RBLX, KLTR, TSP, YMM, S, S, DIDI, PAYO, LAW, GXO, DVY, EEM, HACK, HEDJ, ICLN, INDA, JETS, PAVE, PBW, VCIT, VFH, VGK, XLU, Reduced Positions: MS, C, BAC, JPM, ADBE, CCL, SEDG, KRNT, CGNT, CGNT, NSC, CSX, CHKP, NVMI, SPY, NICE, SILC, UNH, ACWI, RSP, CSCO, NVDA, ORA, ERJ, MRK, NKE, EBAY, M, TSEM, TSLA, FLGT, KRE, APD, PLUG, USB, WMT, MA, ARRY, DOCN, ALB, AMGN, AMAT, DAR, ROK, TGT, FSLR, MELI, VEEV, SHOP, SE, NCNO, DLO, SPMD, A, MTOR, BRK.B, BBY, CAT, VALE, CS, NEE, FL, FCX, GILD, HON, HUN, MAR, MMS, NUAN, ODFL, OMCL, PCAR, PHG, RMD, RIO, TTM, VZ, LULU, JKS, VCRA, ENPH, TWTR, ASPN, NVTA, TDOC, UA, TWLO, GH, CHNG, NOVA, CARR, NKLA, LI, XPEV, SNOW, GDRX, FSR, ABNB, SKLZ, SHLS, MNTK, CHPT, CHPT, DOCS, LICY, AAXJ, MMM, PLD, CLFD, ABT, AKAM, MDRX, AXL, THRM, ANSS, APA, ATO, ADSK, ADP, BIDU, BLDP, BIIB, BLKB, BA, BWA, BMY, CEVA, CSV, CX, CAR, CTXS, DXC, CPRT, CMI, DE, ECL, LLY, FISV, FCEL, HSTM, HP, HSKA, HMC, ITW, JBL, JNPR, MGM, MAC, MT, NVR, NTES, OSK, PTSI, ALTO, PDCO, PG, PGR, NXGN, ROP, SANM, SLP, SBUX, SPWR, NLOK, TJX, TM, URI, UHS, GPRE, VG, ULTA, KNDI, DAN, BLNK, WKHS, LEA, VC, ALSN, SPLK, NOW, WDAY, FUBO, DRIO, NRC, NSTG, CDW, VRNS, PCTY, BLBD, FIVN, SABR, ZEN, ANET, HUBS, BOX, GP, GDDY, EVH, RUN, TTD, EVBG, NTNX, IRTC, ZTO, BL, AYX, APPN, QTRX, DOCU, AVLR, NIO, CVET, FOXA, UBER, CRWD, PHR, HCAT, SDC, NET, SPT, ONEM, LMND, AMWL, U, DEN, HYLN, BMTX, CURI, CURI, STEM, SQSP, OB, MTTR, DXJ, ESPO, FEZ, IPAY, KWEB, XLB, XLI,

Investment company Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Visa Inc, sells Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L. As of 2021Q4, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L owns 744 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 857,532 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71% SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 779,071 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.18% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 1,308,586 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) - 3,065,096 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 4,821,546 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4821446.00%

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $273.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 361,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 794,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.829900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 371,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $415.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 55,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.06 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,895,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $79.946300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 129,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 4821446.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 4,821,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 727.72%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 4,317,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 1637.57%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $184.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 631,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Visa Inc by 2466.22%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 492,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 747.44%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 253,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 52202.48%. The purchase prices were between $45 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,223,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $51.57 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $55.11.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $2.72, with an estimated average price of $2.43.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81.