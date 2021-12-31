Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Capco Asset Management, LLC Buys Discovery Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Autodesk Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capco Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Discovery Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Autodesk Inc, , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capco Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Capco Asset Management, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $363 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capco Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capco+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capco Asset Management, LLC
  1. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 65,818 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.89%
  2. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 409,294 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,090 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  4. Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 1,784,421 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.07%
  5. Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 237,328 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.16%
New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Capco Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Capco Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 64.07%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $28.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 1,784,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (RAVN)

Capco Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Capco Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capco Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Capco Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capco Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capco Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capco Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus