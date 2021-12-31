Capco Asset Management, LLC Buys Discovery Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Autodesk Inc,

New Purchases: FB,

FB, Added Positions: DISCK, CHTR, MKL,

DISCK, CHTR, MKL, Reduced Positions: RBA, MAR, ADSK,

RBA, MAR, ADSK, Sold Out: RAVN, SPY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Discovery Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Autodesk Inc, , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capco Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Capco Asset Management, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $363 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capco Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capco+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 65,818 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.89% Progressive Corp (PGR) - 409,294 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,090 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 1,784,421 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.07% Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 237,328 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.16%

Capco Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capco Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 64.07%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $28.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 1,784,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capco Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.

Capco Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.