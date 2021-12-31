Capco Asset Management, LLC Buys Discovery Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Autodesk Inc,

- New Purchases: FB,
- Added Positions: DISCK, CHTR, MKL,
- Reduced Positions: RBA, MAR, ADSK,
- Sold Out: RAVN, SPY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Capco Asset Management, LLC
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 65,818 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.89%
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 409,294 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,090 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 1,784,421 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.07%
- Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 237,328 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.16%
Capco Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Capco Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 64.07%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $28.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 1,784,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (RAVN)
Capco Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Capco Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.
