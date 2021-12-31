Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Karpas Strategies, Llc Buys General Motors Co, Cimpress PLC, Deere, Sells Boeing Co

insider
Investment company Karpas Strategies, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, Cimpress PLC, Deere, JPMorgan Chase, Apple Inc, sells Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Karpas Strategies, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Karpas Strategies, Llc owns 123 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KARPAS STRATEGIES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/karpas+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KARPAS STRATEGIES, LLC
  1. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 583,496 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 133,798 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
  3. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 184,095 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
  4. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - 206,781 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio.
  5. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 134,278 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI)

Karpas Strategies, Llc initiated holding in CSW Industrials Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.46 and $144.01, with an estimated average price of $130.18. The stock is now traded at around $113.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Karpas Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Karpas Strategies, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $247.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)

Karpas Strategies, Llc initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $55.71 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Karpas Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3181.903500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 69 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Karpas Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Karpas Strategies, Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 56.46%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.930100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 70,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cimpress PLC (CMPR)

Karpas Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Cimpress PLC by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $66.22 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $81.57. The stock is now traded at around $62.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 71,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Karpas Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 202.46%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $370.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Karpas Strategies, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 36.75%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Karpas Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 110.49%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Karpas Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 80.10%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $128.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Karpas Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.



