Karpas Strategies, Llc Buys General Motors Co, Cimpress PLC, Deere, Sells Boeing Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, Cimpress PLC, Deere, JPMorgan Chase, Apple Inc, sells Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Karpas Strategies, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Karpas Strategies, Llc owns 123 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 583,496 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 133,798 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 184,095 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - 206,781 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 134,278 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio.

Karpas Strategies, Llc initiated holding in CSW Industrials Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.46 and $144.01, with an estimated average price of $130.18. The stock is now traded at around $113.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpas Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpas Strategies, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $247.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpas Strategies, Llc initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $55.71 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpas Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3181.903500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 69 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpas Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpas Strategies, Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 56.46%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.930100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 70,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpas Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Cimpress PLC by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $66.22 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $81.57. The stock is now traded at around $62.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 71,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpas Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 202.46%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $370.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpas Strategies, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 36.75%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpas Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 110.49%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpas Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 80.10%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $128.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpas Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.