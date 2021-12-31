Corundum Group, Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells , Boeing Co, International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: SUSA, SPLG, COST, ANET, FISV, INTU, PEP, EL, ISRG, NUSC, SBAC, VOT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, The Home Depot Inc, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, sells , Boeing Co, International Business Machines Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corundum Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Corundum Group, Inc. owns 103 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 72,163 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 114,131 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. 3M Co (MMM) - 56,876 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 102,291 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 22,811 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio.

Corundum Group, Inc. initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $97.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corundum Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corundum Group, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $515.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corundum Group, Inc. initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $122.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corundum Group, Inc. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $545.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corundum Group, Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corundum Group, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 115.58%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3181.903500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corundum Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.69%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $449.686200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corundum Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 81.19%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $356.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corundum Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 39.34%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2788.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corundum Group, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 39.21%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corundum Group, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 50.57%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corundum Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.22 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Corundum Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.