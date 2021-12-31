Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Satovsky Asset Management Llc Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Mondelez International Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Medtronic PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Satovsky Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Mondelez International Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sprott Gold Miners ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Satovsky Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Satovsky Asset Management Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/satovsky+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 211,609 shares, 67.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 52,703 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,403 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,878 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 705 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Satovsky Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Satovsky Asset Management Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $247.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Satovsky Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM)

Satovsky Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Sprott Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.914800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Satovsky Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Satovsky Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus