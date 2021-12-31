Satovsky Asset Management Llc Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Mondelez International Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Medtronic PLC

- New Purchases: VTI, MDLZ, NVDA, SGDM, GILD,
- Added Positions: AMZN, ITOT, GOOGL, MSFT, JNJ, V, FB, NKE,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, BRK.B, TSLA, IAU,
- Sold Out: MDT,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 211,609 shares, 67.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 52,703 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,403 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,878 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 705 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%
Satovsky Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Satovsky Asset Management Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $247.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 753 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Satovsky Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM)
Satovsky Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Sprott Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.914800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Satovsky Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Satovsky Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.
