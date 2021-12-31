Satovsky Asset Management Llc Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Mondelez International Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Medtronic PLC

New Purchases: VTI, MDLZ, NVDA, SGDM, GILD,

VTI, MDLZ, NVDA, SGDM, GILD, Added Positions: AMZN, ITOT, GOOGL, MSFT, JNJ, V, FB, NKE,

AMZN, ITOT, GOOGL, MSFT, JNJ, V, FB, NKE, Reduced Positions: IVV, BRK.B, TSLA, IAU,

IVV, BRK.B, TSLA, IAU, Sold Out: MDT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Mondelez International Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sprott Gold Miners ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Satovsky Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Satovsky Asset Management Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/satovsky+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 211,609 shares, 67.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 52,703 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,403 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,878 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 705 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%

Satovsky Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Satovsky Asset Management Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $247.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Satovsky Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Satovsky Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Sprott Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.914800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Satovsky Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Satovsky Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.