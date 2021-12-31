Shaker Financial Services, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc, Sells BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust, Central Securities Corp, Boulder Growth & Income Fund

- New Purchases: SPY, ETG, ARDC, GLO, USA, DHF, DLY, HIX, HYT, BGX, GLV, EVF, RSF, JRI, IGA, JCE, ACP, GLQ, HTY, RIV, EDD, PHT, HYI, BIGZ, FTF, PTA, SDHY, EXG, CEE, NRO, CSQ, TEI, CIK, NHS, CGO, IDE, DMO, SPE,
- Added Positions: GDV, FAX, BXMX, DIAX, HEQ, AIF, JPS, JPC, AGD, FFA, HGLB, CII, EMD, JFR, BGB, FCT, NFJ, VLT, JSD, PPT, BGH, FINS, CPZ, NSL, AWF, EAD, SOR, JEMD, DDF, FRA, JGH, AFT, SPXX, ISD, VGI, DSL, FSD, FT, SWZ, IGD, QQQX, JQC, DBL, MFD, NIE, DHY, AWP, EOD, BCV,
- Reduced Positions: BDJ, CET, BIF, TY, RVT, ASG, GAM, EVT, ADX, SCD, BGT, GAB, AOD, PHD, DSU, RMT, PIM, BOE, CHN, GHY, GF, BST, GCV, BGY, GDO, HNW, BRW, CHW, LGI, EEA, GGZ, CAF, FUND, NCZ, IRL, JRS, EHI, TDF, ECF, DEX, IGR, JOF, PGZ, EMF, FDEU, EGF, GIM, NCV, MCR, KF, IHD, JRO, FGB, KIO, CUBA, JPT, JMM, VVR, AEF, HIO, RGT, JLS,
- Sold Out: JTD, VTA, FAM, AIO, HTD, EVV, STK, JTA, MSD, FOF, JHB, EOI, ACV, RQI, MIN, JPI, FIV, GLU, JHI, GRX, MXF, GNT,
For the details of Shaker Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shaker+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Shaker Financial Services, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,550 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) - 367,756 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.68%
- Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) - 541,477 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.87%
- Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) - 417,799 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.06%
- Source Capital Inc (SOR) - 153,371 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.69%
Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.58%. The holding were 38,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd (ETG)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $20.91 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 198,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.25 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 188,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Clough Global Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.64 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 244,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9.21, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.647000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 242,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund. The purchase prices were between $2.99 and $3.34, with an estimated average price of $3.21. The stock is now traded at around $2.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 615,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 41.68%. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $24.793500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 367,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc by 180.94%. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,114,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 101.07%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 342,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 999.26%. The purchase prices were between $12.17 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.87. The stock is now traded at around $12.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 199,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 47.06%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 417,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. by 82.25%. The purchase prices were between $15.29 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.296100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 335,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund (JTD)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund. The sale prices were between $15.6 and $17.42, with an estimated average price of $16.71.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.Sold Out: First Trust/aberdeen Global Oppo Income (FAM)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust/aberdeen Global Oppo Income. The sale prices were between $9.62 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp (AIO)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The sale prices were between $24.67 and $28.57, with an estimated average price of $27.15.Sold Out: John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd (HTD)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $22.95 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.49.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.84 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $13.16.
Here is the complete portfolio of Shaker Financial Services, LLC. Also check out:
1. Shaker Financial Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Shaker Financial Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shaker Financial Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shaker Financial Services, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros