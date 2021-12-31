Shaker Financial Services, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc, Sells BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust, Central Securities Corp, Boulder Growth & Income Fund

New Purchases: SPY, ETG, ARDC, GLO, USA, DHF, DLY, HIX, HYT, BGX, GLV, EVF, RSF, JRI, IGA, JCE, ACP, GLQ, HTY, RIV, EDD, PHT, HYI, BIGZ, FTF, PTA, SDHY, EXG, CEE, NRO, CSQ, TEI, CIK, NHS, CGO, IDE, DMO, SPE,

Added Positions: GDV, FAX, BXMX, DIAX, HEQ, AIF, JPS, JPC, AGD, FFA, HGLB, CII, EMD, JFR, BGB, FCT, NFJ, VLT, JSD, PPT, BGH, FINS, CPZ, NSL, AWF, EAD, SOR, JEMD, DDF, FRA, JGH, AFT, SPXX, ISD, VGI, DSL, FSD, FT, SWZ, IGD, QQQX, JQC, DBL, MFD, NIE, DHY, AWP, EOD, BCV,

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, sells BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust, Central Securities Corp, Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Tri-Continental Corp, Royce Value Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shaker Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Shaker Financial Services, LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,550 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. New Position Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) - 367,756 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.68% Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) - 541,477 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.87% Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) - 417,799 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.06% Source Capital Inc (SOR) - 153,371 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.69%

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.58%. The holding were 38,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $20.91 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 198,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.25 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 188,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Clough Global Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.64 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 244,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9.21, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.647000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 242,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund. The purchase prices were between $2.99 and $3.34, with an estimated average price of $3.21. The stock is now traded at around $2.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 615,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 41.68%. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $24.793500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 367,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc by 180.94%. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,114,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 101.07%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 342,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 999.26%. The purchase prices were between $12.17 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.87. The stock is now traded at around $12.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 199,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 47.06%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 417,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. by 82.25%. The purchase prices were between $15.29 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.296100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 335,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund. The sale prices were between $15.6 and $17.42, with an estimated average price of $16.71.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust/aberdeen Global Oppo Income. The sale prices were between $9.62 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The sale prices were between $24.67 and $28.57, with an estimated average price of $27.15.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $22.95 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.49.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.84 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $13.16.