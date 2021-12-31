Tilden Park Management I LLC Buys Velocity Acquisition Corp, Sells Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Realogy Holdings Corp, Brighthouse Financial Inc

New Purchases: VELO,

VELO, Reduced Positions: FBC, NTST,

FBC, NTST, Sold Out: RLGY, BHF, TREE, PNNT, BPOP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Velocity Acquisition Corp, sells Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Realogy Holdings Corp, Brighthouse Financial Inc, LendingTree Inc, Pennant Park Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tilden Park Management I LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tilden Park Management I LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Netstreit Corp (NTST) - 2,131,646 shares, 76.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.7% Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) - 155,307 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.96% CME Group Inc (CME) - 30,000 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. CF Acquisition Corp VI (CFVI) - 25,000 shares, 0.43% of the total portfolio. Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPIW) - 20,000 shares, 0.12% of the total portfolio.

Tilden Park Management I LLC initiated holding in Velocity Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.713200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tilden Park Management I LLC sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $20.65, with an estimated average price of $17.36.

Tilden Park Management I LLC sold out a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $46.17 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $51.29.

Tilden Park Management I LLC sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $107.07 and $161.39, with an estimated average price of $132.56.

Tilden Park Management I LLC sold out a holding in Pennant Park Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $6.49 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.85.

Tilden Park Management I LLC sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $76 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $81.26.