Full18 Capital LLC Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Nuvei Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells KKR Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Apollo Global Management Inc

insider
1 minutes ago
Investment company Full18 Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Nuvei Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc, The Carlyle Group Inc, sells KKR Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Apollo Global Management Inc, CME Group Inc, PagSeguro Digital during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Full18 Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Full18 Capital LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Full18 Capital LLC
  1. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 146,915 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.02%
  2. The Carlyle Group Inc (CG) - 202,008 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.45%
  3. Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 138,331 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 251,443 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.48%
  5. Nuvei Corp (NVEI) - 52,500 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Full18 Capital LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 138,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nuvei Corp (NVEI)

Full18 Capital LLC initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Full18 Capital LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $365.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 14,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Full18 Capital LLC initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $53.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 96,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

Full18 Capital LLC initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 81,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Full18 Capital LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 51,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)

Full18 Capital LLC added to a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc by 43.45%. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.148000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 202,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

Full18 Capital LLC added to a holding in Stifel Financial Corp by 41.22%. The purchase prices were between $65.84 and $77.66, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $77.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 75,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV)

Full18 Capital LLC added to a holding in i3 Verticals Inc by 188.65%. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $23.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 100,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Full18 Capital LLC added to a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 253.07%. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $22.53. The stock is now traded at around $22.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 76,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TaskUs Inc (TASK)

Full18 Capital LLC added to a holding in TaskUs Inc by 72.15%. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 50,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

Full18 Capital LLC added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 40.63%. The purchase prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 101,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Full18 Capital LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Full18 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Full18 Capital LLC sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67.

Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Full18 Capital LLC sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

Sold Out: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)

Full18 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58.

Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Full18 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64.



