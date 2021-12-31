Full18 Capital LLC Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Nuvei Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells KKR Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Apollo Global Management Inc

- New Purchases: BK, NVEI, GS, OMF, ACGL, FNF, FHI, VOYA, BILL, EFX, PACW, CB, AER, WRB, DLO, NCNO, RNR, TRUP, CUZ, CONE, ARGO, GDOT, MPW, OPEN, CDLX,
- Added Positions: CG, SF, IIIV, TASK, PEB, LPRO, ORI, WAL, CIXX, KRG, GLBE, EVRI, AMP, PYCR, ADC, ADP, AJG, UE, REKR, MCB, TWKS, CTLP, CURO, NAVI, FTAI,
- Reduced Positions: KKR, CBOE, KEY, NCR, STC, SQ, EQH, FAF, EVR, FOUR, BPOP, NYCB, FBC, AIG, COWN, VRTS, HWC, ALLY, GPN, SPG, HTA, WELL, NTRS, HIG, PAX, IVZ, BSIG, FBP, BRP, QNST, VCTR, PWP, TIG, FFIC, LSPD, SCU, JRVR,
- Sold Out: USB, APO, CME, PAGS, EEFT, SBNY, AIZ, AFG, TREE, RPAY, WBS, JEF, STT, IIPR, BRDG, TRI, FR, RYAN, SIGI, RGA, FDS, LNC, RSKD, CMA, CDAY, STER, LYLT,
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 146,915 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.02%
- The Carlyle Group Inc (CG) - 202,008 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.45%
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 138,331 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 251,443 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.48%
- Nuvei Corp (NVEI) - 52,500 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
Full18 Capital LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 138,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuvei Corp (NVEI)
Full18 Capital LLC initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Full18 Capital LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $365.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 14,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Full18 Capital LLC initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $53.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 96,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)
Full18 Capital LLC initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 81,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Full18 Capital LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 51,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)
Full18 Capital LLC added to a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc by 43.45%. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.148000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 202,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stifel Financial Corp (SF)
Full18 Capital LLC added to a holding in Stifel Financial Corp by 41.22%. The purchase prices were between $65.84 and $77.66, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $77.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 75,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV)
Full18 Capital LLC added to a holding in i3 Verticals Inc by 188.65%. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $23.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 100,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)
Full18 Capital LLC added to a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 253.07%. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $22.53. The stock is now traded at around $22.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 76,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TaskUs Inc (TASK)
Full18 Capital LLC added to a holding in TaskUs Inc by 72.15%. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 50,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)
Full18 Capital LLC added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 40.63%. The purchase prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 101,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Full18 Capital LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Full18 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Full18 Capital LLC sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67.Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Full18 Capital LLC sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.Sold Out: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)
Full18 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58.Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Full18 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64.
