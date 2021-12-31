Choate Investment Advisors Buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, CVS Health Corp, Sells Kronos Bio Inc, Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF, ISHARES TRUST

New Purchases: AMAT, SCHW, WSM, CRM, GE, CHTR, FTV, SHW, CME, CIEN, EWJ, WCN, ORLY, GDDY, BAX, ABNB, BBAX, BBCA, BBEU, ITA, IXJ, PHO, LDOS, WAB, RPM, NVS, MU, BAH, MMC, CLX, INFO, ITGR, VLUE, TLH, SCHK, PFF, JMST, IYE, IXN, IXG, HDV, GOVT, ESGE, EFV, BBJP,

AMAT, SCHW, WSM, CRM, GE, CHTR, FTV, SHW, CME, CIEN, EWJ, WCN, ORLY, GDDY, BAX, ABNB, BBAX, BBCA, BBEU, ITA, IXJ, PHO, LDOS, WAB, RPM, NVS, MU, BAH, MMC, CLX, INFO, ITGR, VLUE, TLH, SCHK, PFF, JMST, IYE, IXN, IXG, HDV, GOVT, ESGE, EFV, BBJP, Added Positions: SGOV, AMZN, HD, VUG, SPY, PYPL, TMO, CVS, UNH, ULTA, HON, AAPL, ABT, GOOGL, CCF, V, BX, EFA, FB, BKNG, SPGI, AWK, XLV, IWB, AMT, VTV, SCHO, IWR, VWO, AXP, DIS, BRK.B, CSCO, EEM, QCOM, DHR, NFLX, NVDA, IJR, IEMG, KBWB, IBB, TSM, XAR, PM, IEFA, AVGO, ICF, MPC, EFG, HLT, EFAX, LQD, EEMX, ILMN, ADBE, APD, ALB, ADI, BDX, FIS, CMCSA, COST, CCI, DE, ECL, EW, MTCH, ITW, MSCI, INTU, LMT, MCO, MS, NEM, NOC, PWR, SBUX, TROW, TXN, USB, VZ, WM, FSLR,

SGOV, AMZN, HD, VUG, SPY, PYPL, TMO, CVS, UNH, ULTA, HON, AAPL, ABT, GOOGL, CCF, V, BX, EFA, FB, BKNG, SPGI, AWK, XLV, IWB, AMT, VTV, SCHO, IWR, VWO, AXP, DIS, BRK.B, CSCO, EEM, QCOM, DHR, NFLX, NVDA, IJR, IEMG, KBWB, IBB, TSM, XAR, PM, IEFA, AVGO, ICF, MPC, EFG, HLT, EFAX, LQD, EEMX, ILMN, ADBE, APD, ALB, ADI, BDX, FIS, CMCSA, COST, CCI, DE, ECL, EW, MTCH, ITW, MSCI, INTU, LMT, MCO, MS, NEM, NOC, PWR, SBUX, TROW, TXN, USB, VZ, WM, FSLR, Reduced Positions: IVV, VGIT, KRON, SPYX, IEF, PXJ, MSFT, XME, PRF, DXJ, BND, AGG, TGT, MET, JNJ, JPM, MDY, OTIS, AMGN, FDN, ACWX, XLI, BIIB, AFL, RTX, IWM, BA, BMY, VIG, DVY, PG, XOM, TIP, MCD, IBM, TSLA, IAU, VOO, IGF, IJT, IVW, SHY, VEA, TRV, ACN, AMP, AON, CVX, CTSH, GLW, HOLX, MRK, PEG, ACWI, STT, SYK, TSN, WFC, ZBH, T, PANW, CDK, AA,

IVV, VGIT, KRON, SPYX, IEF, PXJ, MSFT, XME, PRF, DXJ, BND, AGG, TGT, MET, JNJ, JPM, MDY, OTIS, AMGN, FDN, ACWX, XLI, BIIB, AFL, RTX, IWM, BA, BMY, VIG, DVY, PG, XOM, TIP, MCD, IBM, TSLA, IAU, VOO, IGF, IJT, IVW, SHY, VEA, TRV, ACN, AMP, AON, CVX, CTSH, GLW, HOLX, MRK, PEG, ACWI, STT, SYK, TSN, WFC, ZBH, T, PANW, CDK, AA, Sold Out: BYND, LDI, CLDR, TWST, GDXJ, GDX, MOO, SCHP, VNM,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, CVS Health Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells Kronos Bio Inc, Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Beyond Meat Inc, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Choate Investment Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Choate Investment Advisors owns 342 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Choate Investment Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/choate+investment+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 956,260 shares, 26.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 1,809,755 shares, 17.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX) - 945,364 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 1,473,031 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) - 669,270 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.55%

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $136.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $218.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $161.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $92.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $606.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $280.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.55%. The purchase prices were between $100 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.01. The stock is now traded at around $100.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 669,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 567.37%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $286.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 87.20%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $109.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 50.25%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $588.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 119.38%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $123.031600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 86.57%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $482.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in loanDepot Inc. The sale prices were between $4.3 and $8, with an estimated average price of $5.82.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.05 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.21.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $75.47 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $102.21.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39.