Parsons Capital Management Inc Buys iShares Silver Trust, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Sells Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

New Purchases: SPYD, OWL, Y, GLW, SUB, SPSM, CTVA, SEDG, HTA, CMG, TROW, MU, MAS, AG, SPB, TREX, PZZA, GSG, QCLN, RWK, NEM, VOT, RMO,

SPYD, OWL, Y, GLW, SUB, SPSM, CTVA, SEDG, HTA, CMG, TROW, MU, MAS, AG, SPB, TREX, PZZA, GSG, QCLN, RWK, NEM, VOT, RMO, Added Positions: SLV, XOM, GDX, VOO, SRLN, RLMD, DGRO, CVX, FLRN, AIG, IBM, GIS, NVDA, PICK, IGIB, INFL, XLK, IUSB, IWM, DVN, XLNX, WEC, NVG, SPSB, JPS, AWF, XLY, XYL, RSP, NEP, MTUM, JHMM, EMXC, IJR, SPY, AFL, AEM, VTV, VTI, COST, VNQ, VHT, VDE, MKC, VCSH, NFLX, NVS, WSO, TD, PFE, CRM, SYY, TIP, IETC, BNDX, IVW, XLV, JEPI, USMV, JMST, KBWB, SILJ, QUAL, VCR, NXPI, ADBE, ALGN, BP, BDX, CGNX, EWBC, GE, GILD, GS, SPGI, MS, PNC, SBUX, UNH, UHS, IEFA, FB, CLPT, NOW, DSL, CFG, CB, IGSB, DFAE, DFAU, EPS, GSEW, GSIE, GSLC, HDV, HYDB,

SLV, XOM, GDX, VOO, SRLN, RLMD, DGRO, CVX, FLRN, AIG, IBM, GIS, NVDA, PICK, IGIB, INFL, XLK, IUSB, IWM, DVN, XLNX, WEC, NVG, SPSB, JPS, AWF, XLY, XYL, RSP, NEP, MTUM, JHMM, EMXC, IJR, SPY, AFL, AEM, VTV, VTI, COST, VNQ, VHT, VDE, MKC, VCSH, NFLX, NVS, WSO, TD, PFE, CRM, SYY, TIP, IETC, BNDX, IVW, XLV, JEPI, USMV, JMST, KBWB, SILJ, QUAL, VCR, NXPI, ADBE, ALGN, BP, BDX, CGNX, EWBC, GE, GILD, GS, SPGI, MS, PNC, SBUX, UNH, UHS, IEFA, FB, CLPT, NOW, DSL, CFG, CB, IGSB, DFAE, DFAU, EPS, GSEW, GSIE, GSLC, HDV, HYDB, Reduced Positions: PSLV, AAPL, SIRI, SCHO, TEX, MINT, AMT, INTU, MA, T, BMY, NEE, HD, TMO, NET, AMGN, CMCSA, CCI, DHR, DE, MDT, WAL, AWK, MDXG, MRNA, ACN, EMR, INTC, LOW, MCD, MET, NG, ORCL, RIO, USB, UPS, OLED, VZ, ET, FAX, EMD, BR, V, FTNT, IQV, KHC, OTIS, VNT, IEMG, IYW, JPST, PFF, XNTK, AMD, AB, AEP, AXP, ABC, ADI, AMAT, BBY, KO, CMI, DD, ECL, EPD, FDX, TT, KMB, LMT, VTRS, ES, ROK, RDS.A, SNY, UL, WFC, MPC, FBHS, BABA, FTV, FWBI, DOW, FSTX, OGN, BND, DGRW, EEM, EEMV, ESGV, FENY, FNDE, FQAL, GSY, IGV, IJH, JHMD, QQQ, SCHX, SUSA, VGT, VSGX, VV, XLF,

PSLV, AAPL, SIRI, SCHO, TEX, MINT, AMT, INTU, MA, T, BMY, NEE, HD, TMO, NET, AMGN, CMCSA, CCI, DHR, DE, MDT, WAL, AWK, MDXG, MRNA, ACN, EMR, INTC, LOW, MCD, MET, NG, ORCL, RIO, USB, UPS, OLED, VZ, ET, FAX, EMD, BR, V, FTNT, IQV, KHC, OTIS, VNT, IEMG, IYW, JPST, PFF, XNTK, AMD, AB, AEP, AXP, ABC, ADI, AMAT, BBY, KO, CMI, DD, ECL, EPD, FDX, TT, KMB, LMT, VTRS, ES, ROK, RDS.A, SNY, UL, WFC, MPC, FBHS, BABA, FTV, FWBI, DOW, FSTX, OGN, BND, DGRW, EEM, EEMV, ESGV, FENY, FNDE, FQAL, GSY, IGV, IJH, JHMD, QQQ, SCHX, SUSA, VGT, VSGX, VV, XLF, Sold Out: PLTR, PTON, ATVI, VRTX, YETI, SOFI, SOFI, KD, SQQQ,

Investment company Parsons Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Silver Trust, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Blue Owl Capital Inc, sells Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Terex Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parsons Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Parsons Capital Management Inc owns 437 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parsons+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 894,229 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% 3M Co (MMM) - 364,191 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,592 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,818 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 139,783 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.77. The stock is now traded at around $12.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 56,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $630.6 and $703.62, with an estimated average price of $667.12. The stock is now traded at around $685.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1458.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 828.18%. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 145,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 122,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 56.03%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 22.37%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.736500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 74,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 261.90%. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 31.74%. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33.