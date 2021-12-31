WFA of San Diego, LLC Buys Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Ex

- New Purchases: LECO, BSJO, JEPI, EXG, AWR, SO, LMT, BSJN, GNSS, DGX, PEG, HSY, SPHY, SBUX, ENPH, WDFC, MO, CRM, F, DUK, STZ, DNL, QYLD, CAT, XLE, CTSH, CERN, SHYG, SUSA, VXUS, XSOE, SGOL,
- Added Positions: SRE, COST, FALN, QCOM, AAPL, SDY, MSFT, DVY, BA, QUAL, INTC, SPDW, AMZN, EMB, BRK.B, AMGN, CMCSA, T, VOO, VZ, ITB, PXF, RSP, VV, TIP, MRK, IJH, TSLA, VIG, DUSA, BAC, GLDM, GOOGL, MA, KRMA, GOOG, IJR, MOAT, PFF, ABBV, SPTM, VCSH, JNJ, JPM, IBM, VEU, LLY, KO, PM, JPIB, DIS, UNP, MCD, AFL, PCY, PSK, BND, PG, PFE, GE, IAU, BMY, ADP,
- Reduced Positions: XOM, JPST, VTI, BSJM, SPLV, MTUM, AMAT, PTBD, SCHP, SCHB, BSCM, HHC, LOW, SCHR, IUSG, ITOT, O, BACPE.PFD, VGIT, SCHD, SCHE, KBWD, BIO, CWI, SPAB, QQQ, VUG, SPSB, VCIT, SCHF, VB, AGG, FB, WFCPL.PFD, ADBE, PEP, MDLZ, BK, HD, CVS, CVX, SPIP, ACN, TFI, CSCO, MINT, TXN, IWP,
- Sold Out: BSJL, ANGL, BSCL, DINT, DOCU, PLD, SPEM,
WFA of San Diego, LLC's stock buys and sells

These are the top 5 holdings of WFA of San Diego, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 81,115 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,051 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 147,069 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9%
- Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 90,659 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 33,909 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.41 and $146.04, with an estimated average price of $139.46. The stock is now traded at around $126.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 40,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJO)
WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 117,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 20,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc (EXG)
WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 75,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American States Water Co (AWR)
WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in American States Water Co. The purchase prices were between $87.51 and $103.44, with an estimated average price of $94.41. The stock is now traded at around $89.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)
WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 427.33%. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.277500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 10,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 204.74%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $515.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 72.09%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 60,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 119.95%. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (DVY)
WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 90.85%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $125.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 105.11%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $211.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.12 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $32.61.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Davis Select International ETF (DINT)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Davis Select International ETF. The sale prices were between $18.55 and $20.71, with an estimated average price of $19.77.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88.
