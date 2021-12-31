Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC Buys Nu Holdings, Sells AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp

Investment company Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nu Holdings, sells AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC
- Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) - 100,000 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (APMIU) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (APMIU)
Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.91.
