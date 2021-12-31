Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

First American Bank Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, TJX Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Dundee, IL, based Investment company First American Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, TJX Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Marathon Petroleum Corp, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Mastercard Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First American Bank. As of 2021Q4, First American Bank owns 195 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST AMERICAN BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+american+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST AMERICAN BANK
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 696,715 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 203,038 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
  3. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 333,328 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  4. American Vanguard Corp (AVD) - 119,072 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio.
  5. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) - 5,202,703 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

First American Bank initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 43,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL)

First American Bank initiated holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.75 and $231.22, with an estimated average price of $200.73. The stock is now traded at around $183.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 49,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)

First American Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

First American Bank initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

First American Bank initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $109.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

First American Bank initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

First American Bank added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 482.42%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $365.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 233,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

First American Bank added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $69.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 83,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

First American Bank added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 56.81%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 60,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

First American Bank added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 87.20%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $79.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

First American Bank sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

First American Bank sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

First American Bank sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

First American Bank sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST AMERICAN BANK. Also check out:

1. FIRST AMERICAN BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST AMERICAN BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST AMERICAN BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST AMERICAN BANK keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus