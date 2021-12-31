First American Bank Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, TJX Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: KDP, DHIL, NEE, IYZ, CVS, RPM, ICLR, CC, IR, BY, DON,

Dundee, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, TJX Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Marathon Petroleum Corp, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Mastercard Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First American Bank. As of 2021Q4, First American Bank owns 195 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 696,715 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 203,038 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 333,328 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% American Vanguard Corp (AVD) - 119,072 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) - 5,202,703 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%

First American Bank initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 43,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First American Bank initiated holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.75 and $231.22, with an estimated average price of $200.73. The stock is now traded at around $183.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 49,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First American Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First American Bank initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First American Bank initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $109.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First American Bank initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First American Bank added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 482.42%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $365.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 233,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First American Bank added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $69.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 83,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First American Bank added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 56.81%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 60,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First American Bank added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 87.20%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $79.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First American Bank sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

First American Bank sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

First American Bank sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

First American Bank sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52.