Windham Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: XLV, PSB,
- Added Positions: AGG, SRLN, BKLN, PCY, IEF, CWB, HYLB, SJNK, XLB, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, IEFA, IEMG, VTV, VUG, EWC, VTI, FLRN, EFV, MSFT, VNQ, EWA, VAW, VHT, VPU, VWOB,
- Sold Out: VGT, IGF, EEM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Windham Capital Management, LLC
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,209,142 shares, 28.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.33%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 184,553 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
- iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 400,161 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 76,609 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.52%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 351,902 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PS Business Parks Inc (PSB)
Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PS Business Parks Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.21 and $185.39, with an estimated average price of $176.3. The stock is now traded at around $162.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.33%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.08%. The holding were 1,209,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.53%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 240,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 239.93%. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $22.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 195,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)
Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 46.49%. The purchase prices were between $25.42 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 159,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)
Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 258.23%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 42.46%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91. The stock is now traded at around $76.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Windham Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09.Sold Out: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)
Windham Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $44.53 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $46.65.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Windham Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.
