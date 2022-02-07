Pyxus International Recognized for Efforts to Address Climate Change

PR Newswire

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced it has been recognized by CDP for its coordinated action to address climate change, water security and deforestation. CDP, the global gold standard of environmental reporting, is a global nonprofit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions.

"Pyxus is uniquely positioned to create a positive impact on the environment..."

Based on the data reported by the Company through CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process, Pyxus achieved a B score for its performance in the environmental focus areas of climate change and water security, and a B- score for its efforts to address deforestation. CDP's scoring scale ranges from an A to a D-.

Pyxus' scores reflect the data compiled from its family of companies and brands, was scored by CDP-accredited scoring partners and measured against nearly 12,000 entities as part of this year's process.

"As a global agricultural company, Pyxus is uniquely positioned to create a positive impact on the environment in a number of regions across our supply chain," said Pieter Sikkel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pyxus. "CDP's recognition of our environmental transparency and action reaffirms the importance of our business' ESG strategy and the strides we are making to leave the world better than we found it."

In December 2021, Pyxus unveiled the framework of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, building off the Company's legacy of sustainable agricultural production. Implementing sustainable solutions that further improve the Company's environmental performance and reduce its environmental footprint is one of three key pillars outlined in the framework.

"Pyxus' 2021 CDP scores can be attributed to a series of successful Company initiatives – from helping farmers transition to sustainable fuel sources to planting millions of trees worldwide – that are part of our overall strategy to reach net-zero value chain emissions by 2050 and zero net global deforestation by 2030," said Sikkel. "Our Company has an important role to play in addressing climate change and we are committed to working with farmers to help them reduce their carbon footprints. We are proud to be recognized by CDP for our efforts and look forward to continuing to share more about our climate change initiatives in the future."

Pyxus began reporting its greenhouse gas emissions to CDP in 2009, its water data in 2014 and its forestry data in 2020.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com .

