Meritage Homes: Cheaply Valued but Caution Required

Meritage Homes Corp. ( MTH, Financial) designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company, which originally operated as a real estate investment trust, converted into a home building company in 1996 through a merger.

The two principal business segments of the company are home building, which accounted for 99.6% of total 2020 revenue, and financial services. The company’s homebuilding operations are conducted across nine states that are considered red-hot markets for houses: Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company's financial services arm includes revenue and expenses from wholly-owned Carefree Title Agency, which is in the business of title insurance and settlement services.

Earnings recap

Meritage released fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan. 27, reporting earnings of $6.25 per share, a notable improvement from $3.97 in the prior-year quarter. It was also the best fourth quarter ever in terms of sales orders for the company. Meritage reported the largest home closing gross profit, which rose 29% to $434.7 million. Home closing gross margins, a key barometer for homebuilders, also jumped 500 basis points to 29%. The uptrend of earnings was driven by strong pricing power, expanded gross margins and improved overhead leverage.

The shortage of housing inventory, low interest rates in 2021 and favorable home-buying trends of millennials and baby boomers helped revenue to improve from the year-ago period. Total revenue from both homebuilding and financial services segments amounted to $1.5 billion, a 6.3% increase from the year-ago quarter. The homebuilding segment saw a 6.4% gain in revenue year over year with a 13% increase in average sales prices despite the 6% drop in volumes.

The growth strategy is clear

Meritage Homes focuses on entry-level and first move-up markets. The company’s LiVE.NOW offering addresses the need for lower-priced homes for entry-level buyers as interest rates rise along with home prices. This can be seen as a great strategy to boost profitability in the entry-level market as this segment is very likely to be threatened by the expected rise in mortgage rates in the coming months. Entry-level homes have comprised more than 80% of orders since the second quarter of 2021, up from nearly 70% in the third quarter of 2020. To keep the needle moving, Meritage will have to keep a close eye on the trend of home prices in this market as failure to offer affordable options to buyers could end up hurting its financial performance.

The company continues to find new land positions while remaining disciplined in underwriting standards, which is one of its biggest strengths. As of December, the company’s total lot supply stood at 75,049, reflecting a 35% year-over-year increase. Around 9,000 lots were added in the fourth quarter of 2021, which will translate to an estimated 45 net new communities primarily consisting of entry-level homes.

The high concentration on a niche housing market has enabled the company to develop competitive advantages over the last several years, but the lack of diversification in revenue could cause trouble if market conditions turn challenging.

Risks to monitor

Mortgage rates have been on the rise since mid-2021, which does not come as a surprise given expected rate hikes this year after a prolonged period of ultra-low interest rates in the United States. The inflation rate has reached its highest level since the 1980s, which has left the Federal Reserve with no option but to tighten the money supply to curb higher-than-expected inflation. Several economists have predicted an average 3.5% rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage through February. As inflation accelerates along with the rise in short-term rates, there will be more pressure on long-term rates through the end of this year. The entry-level housing market could be hit hard due to rising rates as the demand for new homes might finally fall below that of supply, creating headwinds for homebuilders.

Rising inflation is also going to eat into the margins of homebuilders as the production costs will inch higher along with the cost of raw materials used in the process. The industry might face difficulty in clearing the inventory of finished houses in the coming years if the rising cost of owning a home pushes new buyers away from the market.

Takeaway

Meritage Homes just had one of the best quarters in its history, which is evident by better-than-expected sales orders, growth in quarterly home closings revenue and record gross profits. The supply shortages in the U.S. housing market and the easy access to money were two important drivers of this stellar performance, and the company remains cheaply valued at a forward price-earnings ratio of just 3.79. Although the company is very attractive from a valuation perspective, investors need to factor in the expected macroeconomic headwinds resulting from restrictive monetary policy decisions.