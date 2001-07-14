Forward Air Selected as The Home Depot Appliance Carrier of the Year

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company”, “Forward”, “we”, “our”, or “us”), has been recognized as The Home Depot Appliance Carrier of the Year for 2021. The award was created to recognize the partnership that supports The Home Depot’s work to build the fastest, most efficient, and reliable supply chain in home improvement.

“We are honored to be recognized by The Home Depot as the 2021 Appliance Carrier of the Year,” said Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Forward. “Our core values and dedication to precision execution guide us to delivering the best-in-class services for big and bulky deliveries and installations and final mile offering. I am proud of all my teammates at Forward; their dedication and efforts are recognized with this award.”

The Home Depot’s Appliance Carrier of the Year recipient is evaluated on key performance criteria that include delivery volumes, on-time performance, and service levels. As the top-performing final mile appliance delivery partner to The Home Depot, Forward expanded its relationship in 2021 with additional locations across the United States.

“Since Forward Final Mile started working with The Home Depot in 2017, our goal has been to be a trusted partner to The Home Depot, ensuring their customers have an exceptional appliance delivery and installation experience. We are excited to partner with The Home Depot as they build out their impressive supply chain network,” said Scott Robider, Vice President and General Manager, Forward Final Mile.

About Forward Final Mile

Forward Final Mile provides Big and Bulky delivery and installation services to nationwide retailers, e-tailers and manufacturers including several Fortune 100 companies. Forward Final Mile has extensive experience and expertise in home delivery, projects, single family and multi-family delivery and installation. Installation services range from simple to complex installation. Forward Final Mile also provides rapid response travel teams to leading Fortune 100 companies.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company that provides services across the United States and Canada. We provide expedited less-than-truckload (“LTL”) services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals. In addition, we offer final mile services, including delivery of heavy-bulky freight, truckload brokerage services, including dedicated fleet services; and intermodal, first-and last-mile, high-value drayage services, both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005858/en/