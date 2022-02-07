Gratomic Announces Preliminary Metallurgical Test Results for its Capim Grosso Project in Brazil

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") ( TSXV:GRAT, Financial)( OTCQX:CBULF, Financial)(FSE:CB82) announces results of initial metallurgical tests performed on trenched material obtained from its 100% owned Capim Grosso project, located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Bahia State of Brazil.

After obtaining chemical analysis results from SGS Geosol Brazil (see press release from December 9, 2021), SGS Lakefield (ON, Canada) has been commissioned to perform metallurgical tests on the first samples obtained from the trenching programs performed at the property. SGS Lakefield has completed two scoping level flotation tests using two different flotation circuit configurations simulating the Aukam processing circuit currently under commissioning in Namibia. A combined concentrate grade of 97.5% C(t) was achieved in one test with total carbon grades reaching as high as 98.6% in several particle-size fractions. The open circuit graphite recovery was 70.1%, approximately 20% of the graphite losses were associated with intermediated streams and most of these graphite units will report to the final concentrate during closed circuit operation. Optimization of rougher, and primary cleaning conditions are expected to reduce graphite losses to those tailings' streams.

Based on the flotation results obtained to-date and experience with comparable graphite projects, a combined concentrate grade of 97% C(t) with a closed-circuit graphite recovery of 85-90% is projected. Further testing on additional samples and process optimization will be conducted to confirm these projections. The metallurgical results obtained to-date are encouraging to support the plan for large scale processing of the Capim Grosso deposit.

As Gratomic proceeds with the current 5,000-meter drilling program, the Company will continue to conduct new tests with the drill core samples, in order to optimize engineering plans for the flotation circuit and factor in the requirements to process the material at depth.

In order to quantify the attractiveness of the project, the team has initiated preliminary engineering for the project including completing a mass and water balance, process flow diagrams (PFDs), and process design criteria (PDC). This engineering design will facilitate the development of operating and capital expenses (OPEX and CAPEX) for the project.

Armando Farhate, COO & Head of Graphite Marketing and Sales, says: "Since our first contact with the Capim Grosso asset, we were convinced that it could become a word class deposit. These results raise our level of confidence and will allow us to fast track the engineering process, and subsequently, plant construction."

"Gratomic intends to develop its Capim Grosso project at a similar pace as it developed its Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia. With these newly obtained metallurgical results, the Company has the confidence to expedite the bulk metallurgical and pilot testing processes at Capim Grosso," stated Arno Brand CEO & President.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Oliver Peters, a Principal Metallurgist with Metpro Management Inc., is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mr. Peters is satisfied that the analytical and testing procedures used are standard industry operating procedures and methodologies, and he has reviewed, approved and verified the technical information disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the technical information.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV (Electric Vehicle) battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

