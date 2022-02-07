Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Zendesk Last-Ditch Effort To Justify Momentive Acquisition Revealed To Be Dramatically Flawed, The Market Has Spoken: Momentive Transaction Is Wrong Path Forward For Zendesk

2 hours ago
JANA Partners Releases Letter to Zendesk Board

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JANA Partners LLC today announced that it has sent a letter to the Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) Board of Directors highlighting the flaws in Zendesk's last-ditch effort to justify its proposed acquisition of Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV-formerly SurveyMonkey).

The full text of JANA Partners LLC's letter is available for viewing at the following link: www.janapartners.com/zendesk

