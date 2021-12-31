Black Diamond Financial, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

New Purchases: SRLN, VTIP, FB, RSP, TSLA, HDV, JKI, JKK, PLD, PFE, LLY, JNJ, HD, NVDA, PG, ACGL, VYM, V, EXPD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Catalyst Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Diamond Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Black Diamond Financial, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 361,004 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.03% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 447,449 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.20% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 122,515 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.29% Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 113,069 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.80% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 161,691 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.31%

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 47,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $155.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $907.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $104.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.20%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $79.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 447,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.03%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $106.97, with an estimated average price of $102.91. The stock is now traded at around $106.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 361,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 94.80%. The purchase prices were between $151.5 and $169.23, with an estimated average price of $162.7. The stock is now traded at around $157.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 113,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 26.29%. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $233.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 122,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 161,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 143.03%. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $32.45. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 148,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 53.64%. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Black Diamond Financial, LLC still held 1,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.71%. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Black Diamond Financial, LLC still held 12,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33.31%. The sale prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $414.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Black Diamond Financial, LLC still held 1,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 57.14%. The sale prices were between $0.91 and $4.16, with an estimated average price of $2.22. The stock is now traded at around $0.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Black Diamond Financial, LLC still held 18,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.