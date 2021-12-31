Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Brooktree Capital Management Buys Rimini Street Inc, Fiserv Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Cimpress PLC, Loyalty Ventures Inc, 3M Co

Investment company Brooktree Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Rimini Street Inc, Fiserv Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Cimpress PLC, Loyalty Ventures Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brooktree Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Brooktree Capital Management owns 43 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
  1. PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 386,744 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,750 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%
  3. Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) - 297,812 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
  4. Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 140,132 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
  5. Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) - 1,417,215 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.29%
New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Brooktree Capital Management initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Brooktree Capital Management initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)

Brooktree Capital Management added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 45.29%. The purchase prices were between $5.46 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $7.78. The stock is now traded at around $4.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,417,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT)

Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29.

Reduced: Cimpress PLC (CMPR)

Brooktree Capital Management reduced to a holding in Cimpress PLC by 40.8%. The sale prices were between $66.22 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $81.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Brooktree Capital Management still held 24,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: 3M Co (MMM)

Brooktree Capital Management reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 23.99%. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $161.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Brooktree Capital Management still held 1,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.



