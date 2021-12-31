Brooktree Capital Management Buys Rimini Street Inc, Fiserv Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Cimpress PLC, Loyalty Ventures Inc, 3M Co

New Purchases: FISV, NEE,

FISV, NEE, Added Positions: RMNI, IAC, ADS,

RMNI, IAC, ADS, Reduced Positions: CMPR, AAPL, PAR, LLY, BRK.B, MA, GD, ABBV, MSFT, LRCX, MMM, JEF, JNJ, HON, INTC, PG, MCD, HEI, BLK, PFE, RKT, PEP, JPM, CVET, ABT, MRK,

CMPR, AAPL, PAR, LLY, BRK.B, MA, GD, ABBV, MSFT, LRCX, MMM, JEF, JNJ, HON, INTC, PG, MCD, HEI, BLK, PFE, RKT, PEP, JPM, CVET, ABT, MRK, Sold Out: LYLT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rimini Street Inc, Fiserv Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Cimpress PLC, Loyalty Ventures Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brooktree Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Brooktree Capital Management owns 43 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brooktree+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 386,744 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,750 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67% Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) - 297,812 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 140,132 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) - 1,417,215 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.29%

Brooktree Capital Management initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brooktree Capital Management initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brooktree Capital Management added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 45.29%. The purchase prices were between $5.46 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $7.78. The stock is now traded at around $4.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,417,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29.

Brooktree Capital Management reduced to a holding in Cimpress PLC by 40.8%. The sale prices were between $66.22 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $81.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Brooktree Capital Management still held 24,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brooktree Capital Management reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 23.99%. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $161.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Brooktree Capital Management still held 1,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.