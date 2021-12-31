Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, FedEx Corp

New Purchases: HD, SBUX, XLV, JNJ, VGSH,

HD, SBUX, XLV, JNJ, VGSH, Added Positions: GBIL, VTI, AAPL, VXUS, SPY, VEA, BND, VCSH, DIS, AMZN, ICSH, MCD, SCZ, MSFT, VWO, XLF, UNP, V, GOOG, INTC, GOOGL, NVDA,

GBIL, VTI, AAPL, VXUS, SPY, VEA, BND, VCSH, DIS, AMZN, ICSH, MCD, SCZ, MSFT, VWO, XLF, UNP, V, GOOG, INTC, GOOGL, NVDA, Reduced Positions: XSOE, FDX, LKQ, MMS, BERY, DG, CLH, AZO, GPK, BA, PXD, KNX, CCK, MAS, PNFP, PGR, VZ, AMH, SKX, MRTN, MDY, VB,

XSOE, FDX, LKQ, MMS, BERY, DG, CLH, AZO, GPK, BA, PXD, KNX, CCK, MAS, PNFP, PGR, VZ, AMH, SKX, MRTN, MDY, VB, Sold Out: ARKK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Starbucks Corp, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Johnson & Johnson, sells ARK Innovation ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, FedEx Corp, LKQ Corp, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC. As of 2021Q4, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coyle+financial+counsel+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 89,477 shares, 25.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 37,242 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 113,040 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.17% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 19,314 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 145,982 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $357.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.