Aurora Investment Counsel Buys The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, MDU Resources Group Inc, Cummins Inc, Sells Koppers Holdings Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Life Storage Inc

- New Purchases: SMG, MDU, CMI, SONO, SUI, HAE, LYB, PTC, PUBM, TDY,
- Added Positions: MRNA, SEIC, NUS, CAH, MED, PRGO, WBA, EQCPD.PFD, HI, UGI, DOX, ABBV, DGX, RPRX, RPM, PII, NI, SRCE, OTEX, CB, MO, SAIC, TGNA, AIRC, SHC, GLPI, GD, IMKTA, ABM, GPN, GIS, OGE, WMK, MDC, GTY, PRGS, DVA, VVV, AFG, WHR, ALB, CSCO, FLWS, CMS, FLGT, GL, BATRA, BIP, NEU, ICHR, DOOR, EA, SBAC, MRTN, MKSI, ACGL, BAX, CHE, OSIS, IDA, CLH, QDEL, CCK, PRI, FOX, PGR, NOMD, SCL, ARRY, PLXS, QRVO, TAP, BERY, HELE,
- Reduced Positions: ICE, LSI, HUBB, AON, NTGR, FISV, VIPS, ANTM, DTE, CIEN, MUSA, UNF, UFPI, MYRG, GXO, CF, REXR, NSIT, NVO, ATKR, QCOM, XPO, CRSR, BSIG, NSC, AMGN, EXLS, SCI, LRN, FANG, SIGI, OTTR,
- Sold Out: KOP, CSOD, LDOS, SNV, KFRC, SGU, VRNT, DOYU,
- Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA) - 29,109 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.68%
- Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) - 14,029 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.36%
- Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 64,023 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25%
- Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) - 45,686 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.02%
- The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 14,171 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $131.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 14,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)
Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 66,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $226.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 8,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)
Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 62,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $190.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 8,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $74.59, with an estimated average price of $60.57. The stock is now traded at around $46.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 32,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 95.75%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $160.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)
Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in SEI Investments Co by 54.84%. The purchase prices were between $58.31 and $64.89, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 21,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)
Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc by 52.95%. The purchase prices were between $39.79 and $52.18, with an estimated average price of $44.6. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $52.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 45,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medifast Inc (MED)
Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in Medifast Inc by 46.91%. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $230.36, with an estimated average price of $207.07. The stock is now traded at around $191.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $36.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP)
Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Koppers Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.34 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $32.63.Sold Out: (CSOD)
Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47.Sold Out: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)
Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.42.Sold Out: Kforce Inc (KFRC)
Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Kforce Inc. The sale prices were between $62.18 and $80.75, with an estimated average price of $72.11.Sold Out: Star Group LP (SGU)
Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Star Group LP. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.69.
