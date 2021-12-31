Aurora Investment Counsel Buys The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, MDU Resources Group Inc, Cummins Inc, Sells Koppers Holdings Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Life Storage Inc

New Purchases: SMG, MDU, CMI, SONO, SUI, HAE, LYB, PTC, PUBM, TDY,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, MDU Resources Group Inc, Cummins Inc, Sonos Inc, Sun Communities Inc, sells Koppers Holdings Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Life Storage Inc, Hubbell Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aurora Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q4, Aurora Investment Counsel owns 124 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aurora Investment Counsel's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aurora+investment+counsel/current-portfolio/portfolio

Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA) - 29,109 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.68% Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) - 14,029 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.36% Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 64,023 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25% Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) - 45,686 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.02% The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 14,171 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. New Position

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $131.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 14,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 66,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $226.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 8,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 62,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $190.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 8,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $74.59, with an estimated average price of $60.57. The stock is now traded at around $46.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 32,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 95.75%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $160.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in SEI Investments Co by 54.84%. The purchase prices were between $58.31 and $64.89, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 21,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc by 52.95%. The purchase prices were between $39.79 and $52.18, with an estimated average price of $44.6. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $52.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 45,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in Medifast Inc by 46.91%. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $230.36, with an estimated average price of $207.07. The stock is now traded at around $191.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $36.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Koppers Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.34 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $32.63.

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47.

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Kforce Inc. The sale prices were between $62.18 and $80.75, with an estimated average price of $72.11.

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Star Group LP. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.69.