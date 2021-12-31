Maytus Capital Management, LLC Buys ServiceNow Inc, Datadog Inc, Elastic NV, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, McAfee Corp

- New Purchases: NOW, DDOG, ESTC, SPLK, MU, CTSH, SNOW, COUP, JNPR, NXPI, NVDA, MRVL, MCHP, NFLX, S, S, TTD, TDCX, COIN, WIX, ROKU, PYPL, ETSY, BEKE, WDC, SNAP,
- Added Positions: MA, MDB, PANW, MSFT, PAYC, FB, XPEV, IS, QRVO, MTCH, VRNS, SYF, Z, NOK, HUBS, UBER, BKNG, NIO,
- Reduced Positions: JD, ON, INTU, KLAC, AMAT, ZNGA, TWLO,
- Sold Out: CRM, GOOGL, MCFE, ADI, GPN, BSY, SE, ASML, SQ, BMBL, ERIC, FISV, ATVI, PDD, ADBE, ZM, CSCO, ABNB, VMW, DELL, TTWO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Maytus Capital Management, LLC
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 31,500 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 36,500 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,000 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 55,000 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 197.30%
- Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 110,000 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
Maytus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $573.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 31,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Maytus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $152.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Maytus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $89.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Maytus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $117.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Maytus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Maytus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Maytus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 197.30%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $376.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Maytus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 108.57%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $510.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 36,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Maytus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $407.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Maytus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $300.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Maytus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 141.38%. The purchase prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9. The stock is now traded at around $328.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Maytus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 38.33%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 41,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Maytus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Maytus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Sold Out: McAfee Corp (MCFE)
Maytus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in McAfee Corp. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Maytus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Maytus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.Sold Out: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)
Maytus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $60.5, with an estimated average price of $53.84.
