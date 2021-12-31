Roble, Belko & Company, Inc Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, Sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, International Business Machines Corp, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF

New Purchases: VUSB, KREF, JPST, NEE, QCOM, PDBC, JNJ, SPDW, VUG, SPEM, MPC, PEAR, IWP, MU, DEO, JNK, SHY, SPSB, DJP, KD, KTB, UBER, VOX, VOD, NGG, TFC, CM, CP, DLR, D, FLR, GIS, MRO, WMB, PEG, RF, SO, USB, VFC, ASML, WFC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, International Business Machines Corp, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, 3M Co, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roble, Belko & Company, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Roble, Belko & Company, Inc owns 366 stocks with a total value of $532 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Roble, Belko & Company, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roble%2C+belko+%26+company%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 292,988 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 591,862 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.29% BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 633,150 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 405,895 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.89% Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) - 480,895 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. New Position

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 480,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.27 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 177,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 32,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $175.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 591,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 192.12%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 90.37%. The purchase prices were between $50.07 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 3125.00%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $227.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 62.03%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $138.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $15.51, with an estimated average price of $14.31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.