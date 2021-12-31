Ninepoint Partners LP Buys Crescent Point Energy Corp, Enerplus Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Suncor Energy Inc, Cenovus Energy Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co

- New Purchases: CPG, HYG, SWCH, UNP, PEG, DTE, EXC, TMO, CVS, CSCO, EOG, TCN, CBRE, EXR, MPW, ACC,
- Added Positions: ERF, CCI, EQIX, AMT, PLD, GLPI, SBAC, REG, WY, UMH, SUI, AES, KIM, AAPL, ARE, QCOM, NEE, SPG, D, WMT, EVRG, STAG, AMH, GRP.U, IIPR, INVH, NKE, DRE,
- Reduced Positions: CVE, SPY, DLR, GOOG, ENB, MSFT, GS, PWR, AXP, BLK, HD, V, AVGO,
- Sold Out: SU, PXD, DVN, WM, PBA, AEP, CMCSA, J, SRE, TRP, MDT, SBUX, DIS, JNJ, ICE, KO, ADC, UEC, STOR, APLE, VICI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ninepoint Partners LP
- Enerplus Corp (ERF) - 7,000,000 shares, 21.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.00%
- Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) - 13,000,000 shares, 20.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 144,300 shares, 20.07% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 147,000 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.26 and $5.38, with an estimated average price of $4.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.33%. The holding were 13,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $83.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 147,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Switch Inc (SWCH)
Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $25.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 58,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $241.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $66.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $119.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enerplus Corp (ERF)
Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Enerplus Corp by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 7,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $152.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)
Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 44.68%. The purchase prices were between $44.74 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $47.54. The stock is now traded at around $44.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $191.86 and $223.57, with an estimated average price of $207.39. The stock is now traded at around $187.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $68.66 and $75.95, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $69.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45.Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2.Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05.Sold Out: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)
Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.82.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43.
