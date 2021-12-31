Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Ninepoint Partners LP Buys Crescent Point Energy Corp, Enerplus Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Suncor Energy Inc, Cenovus Energy Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co

Investment company Ninepoint Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Crescent Point Energy Corp, Enerplus Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Switch Inc, Union Pacific Corp, sells Suncor Energy Inc, Cenovus Energy Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Devon Energy Corp, Waste Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ninepoint Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Ninepoint Partners LP owns 76 stocks with a total value of $342 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ninepoint Partners LP
  1. Enerplus Corp (ERF) - 7,000,000 shares, 21.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.00%
  2. Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) - 13,000,000 shares, 20.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 144,300 shares, 20.07% of the total portfolio.
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 129,500 shares, 18.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.12%
  5. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 147,000 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG)

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.26 and $5.38, with an estimated average price of $4.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.33%. The holding were 13,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $83.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 147,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Switch Inc (SWCH)

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $25.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 58,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $241.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $66.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $119.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Enerplus Corp (ERF)

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Enerplus Corp by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 7,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $152.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 44.68%. The purchase prices were between $44.74 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $47.54. The stock is now traded at around $44.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $191.86 and $223.57, with an estimated average price of $207.39. The stock is now traded at around $187.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $68.66 and $75.95, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $69.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2.

Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05.

Sold Out: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.82.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43.



