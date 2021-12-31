Twin Capital Management Inc Buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Lennar Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, The Walt Disney Co, BorgWarner Inc

New Purchases: ODFL, INTU, MAT, KIM, PK, SCI, LSTR, FCN, ALB, EXPE, DAR, EQR, IR, HAS, SPG, VMW, EBAY,

ODFL, INTU, MAT, KIM, PK, SCI, LSTR, FCN, ALB, EXPE, DAR, EQR, IR, HAS, SPG, VMW, EBAY, Added Positions: LEN, ADI, AAP, DHR, EVRG, CB, JCI, AOS, DGX, TNDM, PYPL, PH, DUK, DRE, TSN, PFE, UPS, CHRW, LLY, CE, GS, GOOG, ROKU, WST, MRK, VEEV, MCD, EMR, EA, CTRA, LYB, VRTX, MU, CSX, TTD, SPGI, MCK, CNP, ALGN, TDY, KLAC, CI, DELL, SNA, CRWD, GIS, NFLX, WLK, IPG, K, IBM, LOW, AEP, VIAC, HRL, HSY, MET, PRU, OMC, ORCL, ED, USB, HIG, STE, SO,

LEN, ADI, AAP, DHR, EVRG, CB, JCI, AOS, DGX, TNDM, PYPL, PH, DUK, DRE, TSN, PFE, UPS, CHRW, LLY, CE, GS, GOOG, ROKU, WST, MRK, VEEV, MCD, EMR, EA, CTRA, LYB, VRTX, MU, CSX, TTD, SPGI, MCK, CNP, ALGN, TDY, KLAC, CI, DELL, SNA, CRWD, GIS, NFLX, WLK, IPG, K, IBM, LOW, AEP, VIAC, HRL, HSY, MET, PRU, OMC, ORCL, ED, USB, HIG, STE, SO, Reduced Positions: AMZN, AAPL, HD, DIS, MSFT, GOOGL, IDXX, IP, HON, AWK, CRM, FB, DLR, TJX, BAC, INVH, CVX, MDT, JPM, JNJ, NVDA, CTSH, BRK.B, NOC, UNH, ACN, ADBE, AMGN, ADP, PLD, BBY, C, TMO, VZ, MA, ALLY, T, AMD, A, CSCO, COP, DRI, LRCX, PNC, PG, PHM, SWK, TGT, GM, Z, KO, CMCSA, DOV, EWBC, RE, FDX, ITT, PAYX, PEP, PEG, SWKS, TXN, TXT, TYL, WFC, V, CZR, LBRDK, ADM, AVT, CVS, DE, EXPD, XOM, NEE, MDLZ, KR, MCHP, MS, NDSN, ORI, REGN, WMT, ABBV, SYF, SQ, DOX, TFC, BA, BMY, CAT, CIEN, COST, EOG, MAR, NEM, QCOM, WRK, SNX, WAB, TMUS, DFS, TSLA, ACHC, DOW, ATVI, AXP, AMT, ARW, BG, COF, CNC, DXC, CAG, DCI, EMN, ETN, EW, PACW, F, GILD, MNST, SJM, LFUS, MAA, MORN, VTRS, NTAP, NYT, OXY, PFG, POOL, SRE, SCCO, TSCO, RTX, UHS, WRB, WHR, WSM, ULTA, FTNT, FAF, FANG, NWSA, PINC, QRVO, ATH, OKTA, ESTC, MRNA, PINS, ZM, CTVA, ACI, CNXC, BDX, CDNS, FIS, CINF, TPR, DD, ETR, EL, FITB, HSIC, HPQ, KEY, LKQ, LH, MHK, TAP, NWL, NUE, OGE, PVH, RF, RHI, TTWO, WAT, ANTM, WDC, WY, WEC, ZION, HII, NOW, CTLT, KHC, HPE, FOX, WOOF,

AMZN, AAPL, HD, DIS, MSFT, GOOGL, IDXX, IP, HON, AWK, CRM, FB, DLR, TJX, BAC, INVH, CVX, MDT, JPM, JNJ, NVDA, CTSH, BRK.B, NOC, UNH, ACN, ADBE, AMGN, ADP, PLD, BBY, C, TMO, VZ, MA, ALLY, T, AMD, A, CSCO, COP, DRI, LRCX, PNC, PG, PHM, SWK, TGT, GM, Z, KO, CMCSA, DOV, EWBC, RE, FDX, ITT, PAYX, PEP, PEG, SWKS, TXN, TXT, TYL, WFC, V, CZR, LBRDK, ADM, AVT, CVS, DE, EXPD, XOM, NEE, MDLZ, KR, MCHP, MS, NDSN, ORI, REGN, WMT, ABBV, SYF, SQ, DOX, TFC, BA, BMY, CAT, CIEN, COST, EOG, MAR, NEM, QCOM, WRK, SNX, WAB, TMUS, DFS, TSLA, ACHC, DOW, ATVI, AXP, AMT, ARW, BG, COF, CNC, DXC, CAG, DCI, EMN, ETN, EW, PACW, F, GILD, MNST, SJM, LFUS, MAA, MORN, VTRS, NTAP, NYT, OXY, PFG, POOL, SRE, SCCO, TSCO, RTX, UHS, WRB, WHR, WSM, ULTA, FTNT, FAF, FANG, NWSA, PINC, QRVO, ATH, OKTA, ESTC, MRNA, PINS, ZM, CTVA, ACI, CNXC, BDX, CDNS, FIS, CINF, TPR, DD, ETR, EL, FITB, HSIC, HPQ, KEY, LKQ, LH, MHK, TAP, NWL, NUE, OGE, PVH, RF, RHI, TTWO, WAT, ANTM, WDC, WY, WEC, ZION, HII, NOW, CTLT, KHC, HPE, FOX, WOOF, Sold Out: BWA, GE, EIX, JKHY, GWRE, UAL, DLB, HST, LUV, CMI, GLW, XRAY, GGG, KDP, UBER, ARE, DOCU, UDR, CONE, TMX, PEAK, TWTR, CERN, CARR, BIIB, ETSY, CTAS, SLVM,

Mcmurray, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Lennar Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Intuit Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, The Walt Disney Co, BorgWarner Inc, General Electric Co, Edison International during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twin Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Twin Capital Management Inc owns 282 stocks with a total value of $999 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/twin+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 182,723 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 301,896 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.94% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,537 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.39% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,973 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.43% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 17,192 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $305.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 10,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $545.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Mattel Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $22.86, with an estimated average price of $21.03. The stock is now traded at around $21.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 99,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 49,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Landstar System Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.21 and $185.99, with an estimated average price of $171.75. The stock is now traded at around $153.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 57,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 424.58%. The purchase prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The stock is now traded at around $92.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 33,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 290.45%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $160.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 463.74%. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $225.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 35.11%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $285.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 56.47%. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 63,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 98.84%. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $205.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64.

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64.

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $147.96 and $174.24, with an estimated average price of $161.7.

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5.

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.