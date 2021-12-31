Twin Capital Management Inc Buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Lennar Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, The Walt Disney Co, BorgWarner Inc

- New Purchases: ODFL, INTU, MAT, KIM, PK, SCI, LSTR, FCN, ALB, EXPE, DAR, EQR, IR, HAS, SPG, VMW, EBAY,
- Added Positions: LEN, ADI, AAP, DHR, EVRG, CB, JCI, AOS, DGX, TNDM, PYPL, PH, DUK, DRE, TSN, PFE, UPS, CHRW, LLY, CE, GS, GOOG, ROKU, WST, MRK, VEEV, MCD, EMR, EA, CTRA, LYB, VRTX, MU, CSX, TTD, SPGI, MCK, CNP, ALGN, TDY, KLAC, CI, DELL, SNA, CRWD, GIS, NFLX, WLK, IPG, K, IBM, LOW, AEP, VIAC, HRL, HSY, MET, PRU, OMC, ORCL, ED, USB, HIG, STE, SO,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, AAPL, HD, DIS, MSFT, GOOGL, IDXX, IP, HON, AWK, CRM, FB, DLR, TJX, BAC, INVH, CVX, MDT, JPM, JNJ, NVDA, CTSH, BRK.B, NOC, UNH, ACN, ADBE, AMGN, ADP, PLD, BBY, C, TMO, VZ, MA, ALLY, T, AMD, A, CSCO, COP, DRI, LRCX, PNC, PG, PHM, SWK, TGT, GM, Z, KO, CMCSA, DOV, EWBC, RE, FDX, ITT, PAYX, PEP, PEG, SWKS, TXN, TXT, TYL, WFC, V, CZR, LBRDK, ADM, AVT, CVS, DE, EXPD, XOM, NEE, MDLZ, KR, MCHP, MS, NDSN, ORI, REGN, WMT, ABBV, SYF, SQ, DOX, TFC, BA, BMY, CAT, CIEN, COST, EOG, MAR, NEM, QCOM, WRK, SNX, WAB, TMUS, DFS, TSLA, ACHC, DOW, ATVI, AXP, AMT, ARW, BG, COF, CNC, DXC, CAG, DCI, EMN, ETN, EW, PACW, F, GILD, MNST, SJM, LFUS, MAA, MORN, VTRS, NTAP, NYT, OXY, PFG, POOL, SRE, SCCO, TSCO, RTX, UHS, WRB, WHR, WSM, ULTA, FTNT, FAF, FANG, NWSA, PINC, QRVO, ATH, OKTA, ESTC, MRNA, PINS, ZM, CTVA, ACI, CNXC, BDX, CDNS, FIS, CINF, TPR, DD, ETR, EL, FITB, HSIC, HPQ, KEY, LKQ, LH, MHK, TAP, NWL, NUE, OGE, PVH, RF, RHI, TTWO, WAT, ANTM, WDC, WY, WEC, ZION, HII, NOW, CTLT, KHC, HPE, FOX, WOOF,
- Sold Out: BWA, GE, EIX, JKHY, GWRE, UAL, DLB, HST, LUV, CMI, GLW, XRAY, GGG, KDP, UBER, ARE, DOCU, UDR, CONE, TMX, PEAK, TWTR, CERN, CARR, BIIB, ETSY, CTAS, SLVM,
For the details of TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/twin+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 182,723 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 301,896 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.94%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,537 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.39%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,973 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.43%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 17,192 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $305.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 10,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $545.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mattel Inc (MAT)
Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Mattel Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $22.86, with an estimated average price of $21.03. The stock is now traded at around $21.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 99,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)
Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 49,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)
Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Landstar System Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.21 and $185.99, with an estimated average price of $171.75. The stock is now traded at around $153.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 57,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 424.58%. The purchase prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The stock is now traded at around $92.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 33,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 290.45%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $160.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 463.74%. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $225.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 35.11%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $285.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 56.47%. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 63,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 98.84%. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $205.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64.Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)
Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64.Sold Out: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $147.96 and $174.24, with an estimated average price of $161.7.Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying