David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Marvell Technology Inc, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Innovator IBD 50 ETF

Port Of Redwood City, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Marvell Technology Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Innovator IBD 50 ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.. As of 2021Q4, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 218,051 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,427 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 80,514 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35% JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) - 319,480 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,008 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $139.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.9%. The holding were 218,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 25,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 56,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 65,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 73,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 95,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 101.32%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $300.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 18,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 32.80%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2778.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July by 127.50%. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $26.29, with an estimated average price of $25.78. The stock is now traded at around $25.694100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 62.37%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $316.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Democracy International Fund by 31.36%. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $26.14. The stock is now traded at around $25.492500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $58.67 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $61.81.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Innovator IBD 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $42.22 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $47.65.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $63.14 and $70.03, with an estimated average price of $66.11.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April. The sale prices were between $28.13 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $16.14 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $18.69.