David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Marvell Technology Inc, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Innovator IBD 50 ETF

These are the top 5 holdings of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 218,051 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,427 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 80,514 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
- JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) - 319,480 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,008 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $139.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.9%. The holding were 218,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 25,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 56,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 65,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 73,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 95,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 101.32%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $300.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 18,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 32.80%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2778.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July (EJUL)
David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July by 127.50%. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $26.29, with an estimated average price of $25.78. The stock is now traded at around $25.694100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 62.37%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $316.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Democracy International Fund (DMCY)
David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Democracy International Fund by 31.36%. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $26.14. The stock is now traded at around $25.492500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.Sold Out: WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ)
David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $58.67 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $61.81.Sold Out: Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY)
David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Innovator IBD 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $42.22 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $47.65.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC)
David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $63.14 and $70.03, with an estimated average price of $66.11.Sold Out: Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April (QTAP)
David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April. The sale prices were between $28.13 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.5.Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)
David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $16.14 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $18.69.
