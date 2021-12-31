Inverness Counsel Llc Buys Catalent Inc, Zscaler Inc, NetEase Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Apple Inc, Boston Scientific Corp

New Purchases: CTLT, ZS, FRC, PH, AZO, VO, PLTR, FTNT, EFA, ASML, KRNT, LULU, ACN, AEP, TECH, TD, NSRGY, MTD, MELI, MANH, CSCO, IWO, IJH, ABBV, COP, FDX, EXPGY, CP, AMPS, AMPS,

Investment company Inverness Counsel Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Catalent Inc, Zscaler Inc, NetEase Inc, First Republic Bank, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Visa Inc, Apple Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inverness Counsel Llc . As of 2021Q4, Inverness Counsel Llc owns 191 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 525,622 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% Dover Corp (DOV) - 988,106 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 389,883 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.91% Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 523,701 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 37,322 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.62%

Inverness Counsel Llc initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 397,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Llc initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $262.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 85,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Llc initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13. The stock is now traded at around $175.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 54,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Llc initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $303.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 32,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Llc initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $1996.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $234.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Llc added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 189.28%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $99.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 411,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 1790.34%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 217,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Llc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 156.00%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $259.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 63,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 662.86%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $316.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 38,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Llc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 22.09%. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1452.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 24,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 71.95%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $153.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 82,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Inverness Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.

Inverness Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07.

Inverness Counsel Llc sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.

Inverness Counsel Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29.

Inverness Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76.