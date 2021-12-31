Inverness Counsel Llc Buys Catalent Inc, Zscaler Inc, NetEase Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Apple Inc, Boston Scientific Corp

- New Purchases: CTLT, ZS, FRC, PH, AZO, VO, PLTR, FTNT, EFA, ASML, KRNT, LULU, ACN, AEP, TECH, TD, NSRGY, MTD, MELI, MANH, CSCO, IWO, IJH, ABBV, COP, FDX, EXPGY, CP, AMPS, AMPS,
- Added Positions: NTES, FB, VZ, MCD, BRK.B, CMG, DHR, ROP, JPM, BTX, FND, PG, NKE, GOOGL, PEP, VOO, VB, TMO, IWF, EOG, CVX, IDXX, SHOP, SO, NET, TXN, USB, IWR, D,
- Reduced Positions: V, DOV, AAPL, BSX, MSFT, CSL, NSC, NVDA, GOOG, INTC, NOW, TFC, MSCI, ADBE, CL, DIS, AMZN, MTCH, CTAS, UNH, PGR, NEE, BA, IAC, WFC, MRVL, NICE, TT, CRM, CE, CAT, SBUX, JNJ, ZTS, PNC, ABT, SNOW, EL, ECL, AXP, MAR, NTDOY, AMAT, MCO, IEMG, ANSS, T, OAKV, EW, MA, CI, ARVL, CBRE, AON, SPGI, ANET, AMD, WMT, XOM, MDT, IQV, A, INTU, LRCX, LVMUY, MRK, DRI, HASI, ETSY, NDAQ, VWO, VNQ, FRT, HD, HON, IBM, TJX, HAS, XEL, SPY, KO, RTX, REGN, QS, QQQ, PFE, OMC, DIA, BAC, CVS, CHRW, CME,
- Sold Out: SE, VMEO, TFX, HUBS, ADS, ADGI, UGL, USMV, SEDG, SQQQ, RGEN, DAL, EVA, GILD, CMCSA, CHTR, ESXB, CBAH,
These are the top 5 holdings of INVERNESS COUNSEL LLC
- Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 525,622 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
- Dover Corp (DOV) - 988,106 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 389,883 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.91%
- Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 523,701 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.69%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 37,322 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.62%
Inverness Counsel Llc initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 397,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Inverness Counsel Llc initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $262.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 85,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Inverness Counsel Llc initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13. The stock is now traded at around $175.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 54,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Inverness Counsel Llc initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $303.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 32,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Inverness Counsel Llc initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $1996.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Inverness Counsel Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $234.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Inverness Counsel Llc added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 189.28%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $99.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 411,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Inverness Counsel Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 1790.34%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 217,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Inverness Counsel Llc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 156.00%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $259.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 63,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Inverness Counsel Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 662.86%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $316.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 38,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Inverness Counsel Llc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 22.09%. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1452.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 24,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Inverness Counsel Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 71.95%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $153.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 82,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Inverness Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Sold Out: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Inverness Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.Sold Out: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Inverness Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07.Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Inverness Counsel Llc sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Inverness Counsel Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29.Sold Out: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Inverness Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76.
