RiverVest Venture Management LLC Buys Xilio Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: XLO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xilio Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RiverVest Venture Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, RiverVest Venture Management LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RiverVest Venture Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rivervest+venture+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Allakos Inc (ALLK) - 4,887,932 shares, 34.14% of the total portfolio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) - 1,921,118 shares, 21.86% of the total portfolio. Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) - 1,441,444 shares, 16.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM) - 2,409,220 shares, 14.70% of the total portfolio. Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB) - 2,148,281 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio.

RiverVest Venture Management LLC initiated holding in Xilio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.45%. The holding were 1,441,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.