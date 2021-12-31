Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
JCSD Capital, LLC Buys Coastal Financial Corp, MVB Financial Corp, MainStreet Bancshares Inc, Sells United Bancorp Of Alabama Inc, Amerant Bancorp Inc, FB Financial Corp

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company JCSD Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Coastal Financial Corp, MVB Financial Corp, MainStreet Bancshares Inc, First Internet Bancorp, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, sells United Bancorp Of Alabama Inc, Amerant Bancorp Inc, FB Financial Corp, Paya Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JCSD Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, JCSD Capital, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of JCSD Capital, LLC
  1. Communities First Financial Corp (CFST) - 152,646 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
  2. First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) - 176,399 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
  3. US Metro Bancorp (USMT) - 1,041,800 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.65%
  4. Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 39,121 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio.
  5. Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) - 537,507 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.48%
New Purchase: MainStreet Bancshares Inc (MNSB)

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in MainStreet Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $26, with an estimated average price of $24.3. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 66,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in First Internet Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $31.1 and $47.33, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 33,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Popular Inc (BPOP)

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $76 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $92.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank7 Corp (BSVN)

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bank7 Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.94 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $24.11. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 29,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $376.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $368.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coastal Financial Corp (CCB)

JCSD Capital, LLC added to a holding in Coastal Financial Corp by 97.90%. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $41.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 73,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MVB Financial Corp (MVBF)

JCSD Capital, LLC added to a holding in MVB Financial Corp by 167.10%. The purchase prices were between $40.11 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 65,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB)

JCSD Capital, LLC added to a holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp by 58.33%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $106.53, with an estimated average price of $95.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

JCSD Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ncino Inc by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.04 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $8.04.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.

Sold Out: Five Star Bancorp (FSBC)

JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Five Star Bancorp. The sale prices were between $24.03 and $31.92, with an estimated average price of $28.15.

Sold Out: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1.



