JCSD Capital, LLC Buys Coastal Financial Corp, MVB Financial Corp, MainStreet Bancshares Inc, Sells United Bancorp Of Alabama Inc, Amerant Bancorp Inc, FB Financial Corp

- New Purchases: MNSB, INBK, BPOP, BSVN, MA, GS, PAYO, FBIZ, NVEI,
- Added Positions: CCB, MVBF, MCB, NCNO, USMT, GRRB,
- Reduced Positions: UBAB, AMTBB, FBK, CADE, CADE, FBNC, RVSB, CCRD, FBMS, VBTX, PWBO, UCBI, ABCB, CFST, PAYS, PACW,
- Sold Out: PAYA, PYPL, PSFE, FSBC, FSBC, FOUR, BANC, KRE, TBK,
For the details of JCSD Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jcsd+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JCSD Capital, LLC
- Communities First Financial Corp (CFST) - 152,646 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
- First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) - 176,399 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
- US Metro Bancorp (USMT) - 1,041,800 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.65%
- Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 39,121 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio.
- Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) - 537,507 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.48%
JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in MainStreet Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $26, with an estimated average price of $24.3. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 66,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Internet Bancorp (INBK)
JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in First Internet Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $31.1 and $47.33, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 33,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Popular Inc (BPOP)
JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $76 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $92.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank7 Corp (BSVN)
JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bank7 Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.94 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $24.11. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 29,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $376.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $368.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coastal Financial Corp (CCB)
JCSD Capital, LLC added to a holding in Coastal Financial Corp by 97.90%. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $41.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 73,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MVB Financial Corp (MVBF)
JCSD Capital, LLC added to a holding in MVB Financial Corp by 167.10%. The purchase prices were between $40.11 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 65,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB)
JCSD Capital, LLC added to a holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp by 58.33%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $106.53, with an estimated average price of $95.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
JCSD Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ncino Inc by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)
JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.04 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $8.04.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.Sold Out: Five Star Bancorp (FSBC)
JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Five Star Bancorp. The sale prices were between $24.03 and $31.92, with an estimated average price of $28.15.Sold Out: Five Star Bancorp (FSBC)
JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Five Star Bancorp. The sale prices were between $24.03 and $31.92, with an estimated average price of $28.15.Sold Out: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of JCSD Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. JCSD Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JCSD Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JCSD Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JCSD Capital, LLC keeps buying