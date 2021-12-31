Potomac Capital Management, Inc. Buys Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc, Inspired Entertainment Inc, TravelCenters Of America Inc, Sells Extreme Networks Inc, Unisys Corp, Global Ship Lease Inc

New Purchases: INSE, BVH, KVHI, CMPO, BW, TTSH, SQNS, AAWW, EXTN, LGF.A, IVAC, DHC, SCVL, YTRA, PESI, AUD, AUD, BAC, STKS, FTHM, CONX, III, FPH, ADMA, LTRX, FC, CSSE, OEC, STAB, EOLS, RMBL, PWFL, HPK, IMBI, VRS, INSG, FLL, ENZ, WDC, BNFT, ATHA, SWIR, CNDT, VTNR, ASPU, FRGI, MPC, TACT, XELB, REAL, QTNT, ABST, EAST, RELL, ITRN, VXX, GFF, ZVO, TZOO, AWH, LYTS,

INSE, BVH, KVHI, CMPO, BW, TTSH, SQNS, AAWW, EXTN, LGF.A, IVAC, DHC, SCVL, YTRA, PESI, AUD, AUD, BAC, STKS, FTHM, CONX, III, FPH, ADMA, LTRX, FC, CSSE, OEC, STAB, EOLS, RMBL, PWFL, HPK, IMBI, VRS, INSG, FLL, ENZ, WDC, BNFT, ATHA, SWIR, CNDT, VTNR, ASPU, FRGI, MPC, TACT, XELB, REAL, QTNT, ABST, EAST, RELL, ITRN, VXX, GFF, ZVO, TZOO, AWH, LYTS, Added Positions: UEPS, TA, SATS, LOV,

UEPS, TA, SATS, LOV, Reduced Positions: UIS, RICK, PCYO, DISH,

UIS, RICK, PCYO, DISH, Sold Out: EXTR, GSL, FALC, TNA, OIIM, MRVL, PBPB, LUNA, RAIL, PCOM, MLCO, HMTV, RENN, LXU, ACLS, BWEN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc, Inspired Entertainment Inc, TravelCenters Of America Inc, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp, KVH Industries Inc, sells Extreme Networks Inc, Unisys Corp, Global Ship Lease Inc, FalconStor Software Inc, Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Potomac Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Potomac Capital Management, Inc. owns 78 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Potomac Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/potomac+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS) - 1,746,804 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1607.53% TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA) - 141,160 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 590.31% Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE) - 553,206 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. New Position EchoStar Corp (SATS) - 217,700 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 393.09% Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp (BVH) - 150,000 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. New Position

Potomac Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.42 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 553,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Potomac Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $29.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Potomac Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in KVH Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 566,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Potomac Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in CompoSecure Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $8.38. The stock is now traded at around $8.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 437,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Potomac Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.11 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $8.08. The stock is now traded at around $7.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 394,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Potomac Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $8.69, with an estimated average price of $7.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 475,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Potomac Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc by 1607.53%. The purchase prices were between $4.23 and $6.45, with an estimated average price of $5.15. The stock is now traded at around $5.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.68%. The holding were 1,746,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Potomac Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in TravelCenters Of America Inc by 590.31%. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $54.16. The stock is now traded at around $43.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 141,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Potomac Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in EchoStar Corp by 393.09%. The purchase prices were between $23.08 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $26.49. The stock is now traded at around $24.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 217,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Potomac Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Spark Networks SE by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $2.43 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $2.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 248,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Potomac Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Extreme Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $12.34.

Potomac Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Global Ship Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $22.79.

Potomac Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in FalconStor Software Inc. The sale prices were between $1.4 and $3.7, with an estimated average price of $2.8.

Potomac Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $73.6 and $111.76, with an estimated average price of $90.42.

Potomac Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in O2Micro International Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.48 and $6.67, with an estimated average price of $5.64.

Potomac Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11.