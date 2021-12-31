Potomac Capital Management, Inc. Buys Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc, Inspired Entertainment Inc, TravelCenters Of America Inc, Sells Extreme Networks Inc, Unisys Corp, Global Ship Lease Inc

- New Purchases: INSE, BVH, KVHI, CMPO, BW, TTSH, SQNS, AAWW, EXTN, LGF.A, IVAC, DHC, SCVL, YTRA, PESI, AUD, AUD, BAC, STKS, FTHM, CONX, III, FPH, ADMA, LTRX, FC, CSSE, OEC, STAB, EOLS, RMBL, PWFL, HPK, IMBI, VRS, INSG, FLL, ENZ, WDC, BNFT, ATHA, SWIR, CNDT, VTNR, ASPU, FRGI, MPC, TACT, XELB, REAL, QTNT, ABST, EAST, RELL, ITRN, VXX, GFF, ZVO, TZOO, AWH, LYTS,
- Added Positions: UEPS, TA, SATS, LOV,
- Reduced Positions: UIS, RICK, PCYO, DISH,
- Sold Out: EXTR, GSL, FALC, TNA, OIIM, MRVL, PBPB, LUNA, RAIL, PCOM, MLCO, HMTV, RENN, LXU, ACLS, BWEN,
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS) - 1,746,804 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1607.53%
- TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA) - 141,160 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 590.31%
- Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE) - 553,206 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- EchoStar Corp (SATS) - 217,700 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 393.09%
- Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp (BVH) - 150,000 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
Potomac Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.42 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 553,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp (BVH)
Potomac Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $29.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KVH Industries Inc (KVHI)
Potomac Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in KVH Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 566,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CompoSecure Inc (CMPO)
Potomac Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in CompoSecure Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $8.38. The stock is now traded at around $8.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 437,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)
Potomac Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.11 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $8.08. The stock is now traded at around $7.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 394,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH)
Potomac Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $8.69, with an estimated average price of $7.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 475,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS)
Potomac Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc by 1607.53%. The purchase prices were between $4.23 and $6.45, with an estimated average price of $5.15. The stock is now traded at around $5.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.68%. The holding were 1,746,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA)
Potomac Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in TravelCenters Of America Inc by 590.31%. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $54.16. The stock is now traded at around $43.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 141,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: EchoStar Corp (SATS)
Potomac Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in EchoStar Corp by 393.09%. The purchase prices were between $23.08 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $26.49. The stock is now traded at around $24.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 217,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Spark Networks SE (LOV)
Potomac Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Spark Networks SE by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $2.43 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $2.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 248,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR)
Potomac Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Extreme Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $12.34.Sold Out: Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL)
Potomac Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Global Ship Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $22.79.Sold Out: FalconStor Software Inc (FALC)
Potomac Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in FalconStor Software Inc. The sale prices were between $1.4 and $3.7, with an estimated average price of $2.8.Sold Out: Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA)
Potomac Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $73.6 and $111.76, with an estimated average price of $90.42.Sold Out: O2Micro International Ltd (OIIM)
Potomac Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in O2Micro International Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.48 and $6.67, with an estimated average price of $5.64.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Potomac Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11.
