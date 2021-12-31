North Growth Management Ltd. Buys PerkinElmer Inc, Global Payments Inc, Syneos Health Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Itron Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc

New Purchases: PKI, GPN, SYNH, ANF, DISCK, CHPT, CHPT, CSIQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PerkinElmer Inc, Global Payments Inc, Syneos Health Inc, Tapestry Inc, Abercrombie & Fitch Co, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Itron Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Cerner Corp, Boston Scientific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Growth Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, North Growth Management Ltd. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $602 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 492,000 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.69% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 228,000 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.43% Jabil Inc (JBL) - 385,000 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) - 233,000 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 123,000 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.

North Growth Management Ltd. initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $182.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Growth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $146.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 73,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Growth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $102.89, with an estimated average price of $96.3. The stock is now traded at around $89.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Growth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The purchase prices were between $32.81 and $47.85, with an estimated average price of $39. The stock is now traded at around $39.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 182,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Growth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 241,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Growth Management Ltd. initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $12.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 124,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 117.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Funko Inc by 348.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $17.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 269,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Foot Locker Inc by 25.18%. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 343,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Nautilus Inc by 35.67%. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $4.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,122,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Brinker International Inc by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03. The stock is now traded at around $38.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 237,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Growth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

North Growth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $22.12 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.46.

North Growth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.

North Growth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

North Growth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07.

North Growth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.