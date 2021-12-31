Crew Capital Management, Ltd. Buys Wells Fargo, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, GraniteShares Gold Shares, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF

New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, VIG, BAR, IIPR, TSLA, IVW, QCOM, XYLD, USXF, TJX, UPS, IHI, XLV, USNA, WMT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, GraniteShares Gold Shares, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, Tesla Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crew Capital Management, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Crew Capital Management, Ltd. owns 113 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,566 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.35% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 47,757 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ) - 28,947 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.22% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 15,610 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24% SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 51,250 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1407.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $161.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $17.41 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $17.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.48 and $286.21, with an estimated average price of $256.97. The stock is now traded at around $186.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $907.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29.

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.39 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.