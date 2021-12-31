Crew Capital Management, Ltd. Buys Wells Fargo, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, GraniteShares Gold Shares, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF

- New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, VIG, BAR, IIPR, TSLA, IVW, QCOM, XYLD, USXF, TJX, UPS, IHI, XLV, USNA, WMT,
- Added Positions: TQQQ, QQQ, IVV, SPTM, SPLG, SPMD, SPSM, SPLB, SPSB, SHY, KR, SPDW, SPAB,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, GLD, ROBO, HYG, MSFT, EEM, CWB, IJH, SNSR, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, IJR, VNQ, XBI, AMZN, ABC, PGX, V, IGSB, NVDA, BRK.B, BMY, VWO, SCHE, TLT, USRT, PFE, VZ, INTC, LOW, PII, IEF, SHW, MMM, FLR, KO, VEA, PH, XOM, TGT,
- Sold Out: USMV, BSCN, VUG,
For the details of Crew Capital Management, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crew+capital+management%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Crew Capital Management, Ltd.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,566 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.35%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 47,757 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
- PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ) - 28,947 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.22%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 15,610 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
- SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 51,250 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%
Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1407.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 463 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $161.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR)
Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $17.41 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $17.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)
Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.48 and $286.21, with an estimated average price of $256.97. The stock is now traded at around $186.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 985 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $907.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 240 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Crew Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Crew Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.39 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $21.45.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Crew Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.
