Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Hyperfine Inc, Agree Realty Corp, Sells Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, SomaLogic Inc, MoneyLion Inc

- New Purchases: HYPR, ADC, PRDS, DCGO, CMPX, FULC, SOFI, SOFI, BOWL, XLO, OWL, FOCS, HAIN, LOCL, SI, HCP, BLU, NU, STWD, KDNY, LEGN, DTC, DYN, BTTX, IOT, VRAY, PERI,
- Added Positions: VTI, KALV, NTRA, CRBU,
- Reduced Positions: SLGC, UP, HUMA, FHTX, THRN, SRZN, ELYM,
- Sold Out: MRVI, ML, ROLL, BCAB, MACC, SAFE, OLPX, OPAD, INVH, H, CYXT, SNOW, WMG, FTAI, EQT, REXR, DALS, MCB, SWTX, AVIR, CERT, OCDX, VINC, TMKR, ENPC, APG, STT, XFOR, LSAQ, CWAN, XENE, RNA, GMBT, MKTW, MKTW, HCCC, AGL, WAVC.U, STER, OPCH, SNRH, CFIV, HYAC, HYAC, CORS, ZI, ESMT, MOTV, NXU, AFTR.U, WRAC, MREO, FVAM, MIT, TSIB, NSTC, SKYA, ZT, MSDA, CMLT, SGTX, ACHR, NYXH, BRP, LIDR, ARBK, FRSH, FRSH, WPC, VYGG, OEPW, TMAC, ANZU, PSPC, RELY, SOPH, AKA, HLTH, ME, WSC, MEG, FSTX, LIVN, OMEG, SRAD, SOVO, ELY, KLR, NGMS, ACT, ACT, LAW, AVTR, CANO, OM, HLAH, EQHA, IPVF, MBAC, STRE, VLAT, RONI, XPAX, CMRX, SCWX, DLCA, TPST, LFMD, CDTX, TCRX, HCII, AVTX, FSSI, RMBL, WPCA, BYRN, SYBX, ATCX, BRLT, DXLG, AGTC, MOLN,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,017,700 shares, 60.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.09%
- Hyperfine Inc (HYPR) - 2,171,395 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) - 830,000 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.15%
- Agree Realty Corp (ADC) - 125,000 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Pardes Biosciences Inc (PRDS) - 500,000 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Hyperfine Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.01 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.1. The stock is now traded at around $3.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 2,171,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)
Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Agree Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $71.82, with an estimated average price of $69.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pardes Biosciences Inc (PRDS)
Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Pardes Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DocGo Inc (DCGO)
Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in DocGo Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.74. The stock is now traded at around $7.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX)
Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Compass Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.56. The stock is now traded at around $1.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)
Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 273,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Monashee Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.05%. The holding were 1,017,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)
Monashee Investment Management LLC added to a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.36 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Monashee Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Natera Inc by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38. The stock is now traded at around $69.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)
Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $40.44.Sold Out: MoneyLion Inc (ML)
Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in MoneyLion Inc. The sale prices were between $3.46 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.06.Sold Out: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)
Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The sale prices were between $190.82 and $241.35, with an estimated average price of $214.6.Sold Out: Mission Advancement Corp (MACC)
Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Mission Advancement Corp. The sale prices were between $9.69 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $9.73.Sold Out: BioAtla Inc (BCAB)
Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in BioAtla Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $30.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42.Sold Out: Safehold Inc (SAFE)
Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Safehold Inc. The sale prices were between $69.09 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $73.83.
