Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Hyperfine Inc, Agree Realty Corp, Sells Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, SomaLogic Inc, MoneyLion Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Hyperfine Inc, Agree Realty Corp, Pardes Biosciences Inc, DocGo Inc, sells Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, SomaLogic Inc, MoneyLion Inc, RBC Bearings Inc, BioAtla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monashee Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Monashee Investment Management LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $405 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,017,700 shares, 60.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.09% Hyperfine Inc (HYPR) - 2,171,395 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. New Position SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) - 830,000 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.15% Agree Realty Corp (ADC) - 125,000 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Pardes Biosciences Inc (PRDS) - 500,000 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. New Position

Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Hyperfine Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.01 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.1. The stock is now traded at around $3.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 2,171,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Agree Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $71.82, with an estimated average price of $69.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Pardes Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in DocGo Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.74. The stock is now traded at around $7.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Compass Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.56. The stock is now traded at around $1.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 273,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monashee Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.05%. The holding were 1,017,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monashee Investment Management LLC added to a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.36 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monashee Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Natera Inc by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38. The stock is now traded at around $69.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $40.44.

Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in MoneyLion Inc. The sale prices were between $3.46 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.06.

Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The sale prices were between $190.82 and $241.35, with an estimated average price of $214.6.

Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Mission Advancement Corp. The sale prices were between $9.69 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $9.73.

Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in BioAtla Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $30.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42.

Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Safehold Inc. The sale prices were between $69.09 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $73.83.