Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Merck Inc, First Trust NASDAQ Clean

New Purchases: GSLC, OBND, RDVY, COWZ, FTXR, IOO, FBCG, FGRO, FENY, XLE, LIT, PFXF, TOST, GMF, EFV, TLH, AZN, KCE, HPQ, HYMB, TECH, TYL, FIVG, NSA, LYFT, EXC, VRSK, MO,

SRLN, HAP, FNCL, BAX, VT, PYPL, DGRO, IJT, VOO, SPY, MINT, VCSH, USMV, RSP, FTGC, IVV, MGC, SONY, VEU, PGR, PNQI, IWB, VIG, GTO, KO, JNJ, VWO, EFA, MDLZ, NOBL, IJR, BSJM, VTV, VTI, SPGI, IWF, IWD, ANGL, AGG, PLTR, FREL, DIA, COMB, C, CMCSA, VO, VNQ, D, GILD, ITW, INTC, MMM, VMW, CSCO, QUAL, MTUM, PH, SO, MDY, BABA, SCHW, WM, ANTM, Reduced Positions: MRK, QCLN, ULTR, IEF, CEF, COIN, LRCX, FB, IJH, AAPL, GOOGL, MSFT, FBND, FUTY, AMZN, LMT, V, PHYS, ARKK, IGSB, SPIP, TOTL, ABT, AMT, CVX, GS, SR, LOW, CRM, TMO, VZ, WMT, BCSF, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, FCOM, FDIS, FLTB, FMAT, MUB, NUAG, SDY, VB, VEA, XLI, XLP, XSOE, T, ACN, ADBE, AMD, ADP, BAC, BDX, BMY, CNI, CHD, DE, DEO, HD, INTU, IRM, NVDA, UNP, UPS, RTX, UNH, DIS, MA, AVGO, PSLV, ABBV, BSMM, BSMP, BSMQ, BSMR, EWC, FHLC, FIDU, FSTA, FTEC, GBF, GLD, IBB, LQD, MUNI, OUSA, SPAB, SPDW, SPIB, SUB, TFI, USDU, VMBS, XLB, XLC, XLF, XLK, XLRE, XLV, XLY, AMGN, ADI, ARWR, BA, CVS, CME, EOG, EL, GD, GE, HON, JPM, KMB, NVO, PFE, SEIC, SYK, TJX, TXN, NEA, NOW, AGZ, BSCP, BSCQ, BSJN, BSJO, BSJP, BSJQ, BSJR, DGRW, EMLP, EZU, FQAL, FVAL, IUSG, IVE, LTPZ, SCZ, SGOL, SHY, SPTS, USIG, VXF, XLU,

Needham, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, sells VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Merck Inc, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC owns 350 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 217,016 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 656,913 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 360,800 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 142,584 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,348 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.38 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.72. The stock is now traded at around $88.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 177,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.63 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $29.85. The stock is now traded at around $29.189800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 416,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 183,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $47.4, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 198,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $30.94 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $31.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 267,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.52 and $78.61, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 105,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4155.78%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 228,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 42.34%. The purchase prices were between $44.61 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $49.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 292,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $58.19, with an estimated average price of $56.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 230,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 159.23%. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 44.08%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 351.33%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $79.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $29.47, with an estimated average price of $28.73.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund. The sale prices were between $25.28 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $27.56.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $115.32 and $124.74, with an estimated average price of $119.71.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.2 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $25.23.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.