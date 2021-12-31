Bhz Capital Management, Lp Buys Banc of California Inc, Primis Financial Corp, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, Sells , Wintrust Financial Corp,

- New Purchases: FRST, SSBK, COLB, BCOW, ISTR, AFBI, UBSI, MBIN, TRMK, PBFS, RMBI, BSBK, LSBK, RBKB, CFB, HONE, KFFB, OPHC,
- Added Positions: BANC, MPB, HBMD, STXB, MCBC, OSBC, BCBP, SHBI, BPRN, BFIN, CCNE, CFBK, MOFG, MBWM, UBOH, INDB, SMBK, FUNC, FSFG, LEVL, SMMF, MNSB, UNTY, ORRF, FCCY, TRST, CHMG, GFED, THFF, CBMB, CIZN, MSBI, GCBC, WSBC, FCCO, EBTC, FRAF, CZWI, PDLB, BOTJ, MGYR,
- Reduced Positions: WTFC, PACW, BANR, HTH, HTBI, CSTR, HTBK, IBOC, CIVB, BRBS, RBB, HBNC, CBAN, FGBI, CVCY, PCB, CFFI, RNDB, OPBK, SBFG, GLBZ, BWFG, UMPQ, HBCP, FFBW, BCML, EBSB, CBFV, PLBC, CVLY, ASRV, IROQ, HTLF, FXNC,
- Sold Out: PMBC, ESXB, SLCT, ICBK, CUBI, FSBC, FSBC, PEBO, PFS, ISBC, RIVE, GWB, QCRH, PVBC, BUSE, BFST, SVBI, BY,
For the details of BHZ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bhz+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BHZ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP
- SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 680,000 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio.
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 400,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.
- CapStar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR) - 485,983 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.61%
- Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) - 168,463 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.
- Banc of California Inc (BANC) - 392,402 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1481.50%
Bhz Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $16.34, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 334,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Southern States Bancshares Inc (SSBK)
Bhz Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Southern States Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.02 and $20.05, with an estimated average price of $19.59. The stock is now traded at around $21.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)
Bhz Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $35.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 29,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (BCOW)
Bhz Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $11.22, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 50,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Investar Holding Corp (ISTR)
Bhz Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Investar Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.4 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 24,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Affinity Bancshares Inc (AFBI)
Bhz Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Affinity Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.8 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $15.065300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Banc of California Inc (BANC)
Bhz Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Banc of California Inc by 1481.50%. The purchase prices were between $18.55 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 392,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (MPB)
Bhz Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Mid Penn Bancorp Inc by 275.24%. The purchase prices were between $27.6 and $32.45, with an estimated average price of $29.77. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 66,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (STXB)
Bhz Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc by 56.19%. The purchase prices were between $23.66 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $26.52. The stock is now traded at around $28.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 55,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Macatawa Bank Corp (MCBC)
Bhz Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Macatawa Bank Corp by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $8.05 and $9.02, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $9.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 252,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Old Second Bancorp Inc (OSBC)
Bhz Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc by 256.04%. The purchase prices were between $12.03 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $14.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 45,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: United Bancshares Inc (UBOH)
Bhz Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in United Bancshares Inc by 41.10%. The purchase prices were between $26.47 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $29.56. The stock is now traded at around $33.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (PMBC)
Bhz Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.4 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.75.Sold Out: (ESXB)
Bhz Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $11.1 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $11.71.Sold Out: (SLCT)
Bhz Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.6 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $19.08.Sold Out: (ICBK)
Bhz Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $34.05 and $37.3, with an estimated average price of $36.07.Sold Out: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)
Bhz Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $43.79 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $55.25.Sold Out: Five Star Bancorp (FSBC)
Bhz Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Five Star Bancorp. The sale prices were between $24.03 and $31.92, with an estimated average price of $28.15.
